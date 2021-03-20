Students in Dhaka protest against Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh, slam Sheikh Hasina govt
The protesters criticised Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for inviting Modi, saying the two countries had many disputed issues. They also claimed that Modi and his 'Hindu-nationalist party oppressed Muslims in India'
Dhaka: Muslims and student activists rallied in Bangladesh’s capital Friday to denounce the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebration of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence.
Modi is due to arrive in Dhaka on 26 March, which Bangladesh celebrates as its independence day. It was the date in 1971 when Bangladesh declared itself independent from Pakistan. Aided by India, Bangladesh emerged as a new nation after nine months of bloody war.
After Friday prayers, about 500 Muslims marched onto the streets outside the country's main Baitul Mokarram Mosque in downtown Dhaka amid tight security.
The protesters carried no banners and did not declare if they have any allegiance to any political parties. They took their shoes in their hands to show disrespect to Modi. They chanted anti-India and anti-Modi slogans, asking him not to come to Dhaka.
Separately, about 200 left-leaning student activists marched through the streets on Dhaka University campus.
Some protesters carried posters reading “Go Back Modi, Go Back India”.
Allegations that authorities allowed and even encouraged the bloodshed have long followed Modi, who has repeatedly denied having any role. The Supreme Court of India has said it found no evidence to prosecute him.
They also criticised the killings of Bangladeshis by Indian border guards. India says such casualties happen when Bangladeshis are involved in cross-border smuggling and attempt to cross the border illegally.
"India's subordinate government of Hasina has invited Modi, we are here to protest against that,” Hossain Mohammed Anwar said in front of the mosque.
Modi's visit is the first foreign trip since the coronavirus pandemic began. He is scheduled to travel to a place outside Dhaka that is sacred to the Matua community of India's West Bengal state.
Matua is a Hindu religious sect that is expected to determine the winner of at least seven constituencies in the Indian state's assembly elections next month.
