Struck by manpower crisis, British army calling back soldiers sacked for theft, drug use

London: Amid the growing shortage of troops, the defence chiefs in the United Kingdom are permitting dismissed squaddies to reapply because of a shortage of troops.

Reports say that the army chiefs are taking a second look at those who were dismissed for theft, brawling, failing drug tests, or going missing.

Soldiers who were medically or mentally discharged from service may be allowed to return and retain their compensation.

The opportunity is extended to anyone who accepted redundancy.

However, those who were let go because they used heroin or sold drugs to other troops continue to be prohibited.

Each re-joiner will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, according to the Army’s website.

3,000 troops are under-strength, and more soldiers are resigning than are being recruited.

Over £70 million was spent on recruitment campaigns by defence chiefs between 2019 and 21.

The return age was also recently increased from 52 to 57.

Col. Philip Ingram, a former military intelligence official, however, said the action “smacks of desperation.”

“The MoD needs to look at why keeping people is so challenging,” he continued.

Poor lodging, food, and services in garrison towns, as well as having to step in for higher-paid public employees, will all be issues.

“We continue to have adequate numbers to meet operational need,” the Army insisted.

