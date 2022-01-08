Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China; four injured
The earthquake struck at 1:45 a.m. in a mountainous part of Qinghai province that is 3,659 meters above sea level. It was felt 140 kilometers southeast in Xining, the provincial capital
Beijing: A strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage, authorities said.
Four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County had been treated and released, they said at a news conference.
The 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck at 1:45 am in a mountainous part of Qinghai province that is 3,659 meters (12,000 feet) above sea level. It was felt 140 kilometers (85 miles) southeast in Xining, the provincial capital, where some people rushed outside of homes and buildings.
Nighttime video posted online by CGTN, the overseas arm of state broadcaster CCTV, showed furniture and ceiling lamps swaying and livestock suddenly standing up and moving in its pen. Photos from the state-owned China News Service showed scattered damage to homes including a broken window and wall tiles and a large ceiling section that had fallen.
There are five villages within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the epicenter, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
Service on some sections of a high-speed rail line from Lanzhou in Gansu province to the Xinjiang region was halted because of damage to several tunnels, Xinhua said. Some lines between Qinghai and Tibet were closed and inspectors were sent to check the tracks.
Rescue and firefighting teams in Qinghai and neighboring Gansu province have sent about 500 rescuers to the epicenter, the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said in an online statement. Another 2,260 rescuers from neighboring provinces were on standby.
The ministry and the China Earthquake Administration dispatched a team to Qinghai to help investigate the situation and resettle any affected residents.
also read
China will continue to 'modernise' nuclear arsenal, says foreign ministry
In a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions, the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France reaffirmed their goal of creating a world free of atomic weapons and avoiding a nuclear conflict.
India rejects China renaming places in Arunachal, says ‘invented’ names do not alter status
India’s reaction came in response to Beijing announcing Chinese names for 15 more places in Arunachal Pradesh which the neighbouring country claims as South Tibet.
China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports, dismisses complains over forced labor as 'lies'
On Thursday, Joe Biden signed a bill that prohibits US businesses from importing goods from Xinjiang unless they can be proven not to have been made by forced labour.