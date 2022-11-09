Strong earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicenter in Nepal
The epicentre of the earthquake was 2 km from Kalukheti in Nepal. Apart from Nepal and India, parts of China were also affected
New Delhi: A strong earthquake jolted the Delhi-NCR region during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was registered at 5.7 on the Richter scale.
The epicenter of the earthquake was 2 km from Kalukheti in Nepal. Apart from Nepal and India, parts of China were also affected.
The earthquake originated at a depth of 10 km and took place at around 2 am during the wee hours of Wednesday.
