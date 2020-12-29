Strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia; roofs and buildings damaged, rescue ops on
Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even entire buildings. The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday
Zagreb: A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit 46 kilometers southeast of Zagreb.
Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings.
The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday.
The regional N1 television reported live Tuesday from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit in the Monday quake, that a collapsed building had fallen on a car.
The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car, which was buried underneath. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit.
The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.
