Stroke of luck: Australian man uses common metal detector to find gold worth 2.4 million dollars

Sydney: With a cheap metal detector in hand, an Australian man had a lucky strike when he discovered a 4.6 kg rock holding gold worth 240,000 Australian dollars.

The unnamed man made the find in Victoria’s goldfields, which were the epicenter of Australia’s gold rush during the 1800s.

The specimen’s valuer and purchaser, Darren Kamp, claimed it was the largest he had ever seen in his 43-year career.

“I was simply stunned… He told the BBC, “It’s a discovery of a lifetime.

Kamp told a reporter that he did not believe the guy at first thinking he must be carrying fake gold as most people try to sell him things that look like gold but is not real.

But as he dropped this rock into his hand, he claimed he realized the man was not kidding.

He asked Kamp, “Do you think there’s $10,000 worth in it?” To which Kamp turned to face him and advised him to try $100,000.

The guy continued by telling him that the rock Kamp was holding was only half of the discovery.

The total weight of the 4.6 kg boulder was 83 ounces, or roughly 2.6 kg, of gold.

Mr. Kamp purchased it from him after having it appraised.

He claims the fortunate guy is anticipating treating his family to a large portion of the inheritance: “He said to me, “Oh the wife will be happy.”

Even though finds like this are uncommon, Australia is thought to have the world’s greatest gold reserves, and many of the largest gold nuggets have been located there.