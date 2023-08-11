Strip searches for women in custody put UK’s Greater Manchester Police under scanner

An independent investigation into the experience of women and girls who are taken into police custody in Greater Manchester has been commissioned following a Sky News investigation. The probe will focus on police personnel using strip searches and intimate searches and removal and replacement of clothing.

The investigation launched recently will also assess the care given to female detainees as well as how effectively complaints are handled after their release and if there is any inequality between the treatment of men and women.

The probe was announced after a Sky News investigation revealed details from a woman who alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted while being held in custody by Greater Manchester Police.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and deputy mayor Kate Green have commissioned the inquiry.

“The mayor and I were both concerned when we saw recent reports in the media. When issues like these present themselves, we will face them head on and leave no stone unturned to establish what happened and what must be learnt,” Deputy Mayor Kate Green said in a statement.

The investigation will be led by Dame Vera Baird KC – a barrister and former Labour MP who served as victims’ commissioner for England and Wales from 2019 to 2022.

“The safety of women and girls is a huge priority for the mayor and me. We have made no secret of that before and it remains as important as ever,” Green added.

“That is why we have acted quickly so we can be sure that women and girls have confidence that they will be treated with dignity by Greater Manchester Police if they report a crime, or are taken into custody, and that actions of staff are appropriate. Ultimately, women and girls must have confidence in their police force, particularly when reporting crime, and we want the Baird Inquiry to help enhance this,” she elaborated.

Dame Vera Baird KC – the barrister leading the investigation echoed similar thoughts. “I will look not only at the events in the media but collect experiences and information widely in order to answer whether women’s rights, their safety and their dignity are being appropriately honoured and protected by this force,” she said.

After the investigation is completed, recommendations will be made by Dame Baird within the report to help guide the future practice of GMP around the rights, safety, care and dignity of women and girls reporting crime, on arrest and in their custody.

Dame Baird will report directly to the deputy mayor in relation to progress and outcomes.

A report of the findings of the probe is expected to be produced in Autumn 2023 and will be published in full.