An adorable video shows a cute dog walking into a cafe and listening to a musician playing guitar

If distressing news from around the world has left your spirits down, a video doing the rounds on the internet might just be your remedy. Shared on Twitter by Good News Correspondent, the video shows a stray dog walking into a bar where a musician was playing guitar and singing into the mic. The heartwarming video shows how the adorable dog was attracted to the sound of music and was inquisitive to see how the guitar worked.

The 54-second long video begins with a shot of the dog sitting in front of the musician and observing him play the guitar. In the next shot the musician can be seen helping the stray dog touch the strings of his guitar. The dog touched the strings of the guitar with its paws, while the musician pets its head. One could also see the elated animal wagging its tail as it enjoyed the heartwarming musical session. The video was shared on Twitter along with a caption that read, “Stray dog walks into a bar and sits down to enjoy the live music. Dog clearly wanted to be part of the show so it walked up to the musician and played the guitar with him. Head scratches and pats on the head are in order.”

Watch:

Stray dog walks into a bar and sits down to enjoy the live music. Dog clearly wanted to be part of the show so it walked up to musician and played the guitar with him. Head scratches & pats on the head are in order 🐕🎶❤️🐶🎵🐕 pic.twitter.com/OYEtG334iT — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 11, 2022

The video shared earlier on Friday has been viewed over 18,000 times attracting reaction from viewers. One of the users commented on Twitter, “Please tell me that man adopted that sweet little pup.”

PLEASE tell me that man adopted that sweet little pup. — Susan Sandals (@susan_sandals) August 12, 2022



Another curious user who shared the anticipation commented, “Please give us an update! I pray they’re together!”

Please give us an update! I 🙏🏻 they’re together! — Sharon Borneman (@SharonJDavis3) August 11, 2022

While one comment read, “And they lived happily ever after, right? Right?!”

And they lived happily ever after, right? Right?! — GESS 🇵🇦 (@GESSwrites) August 11, 2022



Meanwhile, for some the video worked as a remedy as one user described, “Best thing I’ve seen all week.”

Best thing I’ve seen all week 😍 https://t.co/r2roQLvQ9c — ꧁༺ʀǟʍɛֆɦ༻꧂ (@zbrain) August 11, 2022

What are your thoughts on this adorable video blessing our Twitter feeds this weekend?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.