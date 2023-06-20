In yet another experiment with people’s most loved biryani, a recent viral video shows the person adding strawberries to the rice dish. This slight alteration is a heavy blow to an aromatic dish made using unique flavour combinations. Earlier, ‘Pasta-biryani’, ‘biryani stuffed in a samosa’, ‘Nutella biryani’ have all played their part and they don’t seem to go down well with Instagram users. Now, Toronto-based content creator Pushpek Sidhu posted a video of someone preparing a “healthier version” by adding strawberries.

‘Do not let the British people cook’

According to several reports, the chef appears to be from Britain. One of the comments on the viral post also testifies saying: “Do not let the British people cook.” The video shows him preparing chicken biryani using minimal spices with strawberries and potatoes. Due to his inability to handle other spices, he uses only turmeric. Then, he boils the mixture for the next 10 minutes. In the next step, he adds the cooked ‘biryani’ to a white plate and eats it with a buttered slice of bread.

“This is NOT how you make chicken biryani,” Sidhu captioned the post. In response to this culinary sacrilege, the content creator showed confusion, disbelief and evident anger.

Watch the video below:

Since it was posted two days ago, the clip has received over 4.28 lakh views and 23,000 likes. Several users commented that they were disgusted by the bizarre food combo recipe but some also displayed hilarious reactions.

Check out the comments below:

“I almost actually cried,” a user said. Another user wrote: “I hate the whitification of foods and calling it a modern twist or whatever..People should be arrested for that.”

“I feel physical pain looking at that,” replied another user. “That was chicken berry-ani” joked one user.

There have been other instances of strange food recipes stirring debates. As a result, the internet is rife with similar experiments that stretch the concept of taste, leaving the masses confused and disappointed.

In the past, a food vendor’s experiment using pastry gained widespread attention. An experimental pastry pakoda (fritters) dish was pictured in the viral recipe. In the clip posted on Instagram, the vendor showed a pastry before he dipped it into gram flour paste, turning the delicious sweet dish into fritters. The soft, creamy layers of a dessert were soon covered with a crispy fritter.

