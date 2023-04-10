The Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Texas has shared a picture of a strange-looking unidentified animal lurking in the dark, which has left the park officials and also the internet scratching their heads as they struggle to identify it.

The picture which has been captured on a game camera shows a four-legged animal that walks around before going off-sight again. The incident is from the park located in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, US. While officials are still trying to identify the animal, social media users also making their wildest guesses in the post.

Stating that the photo of the animal has been clicked by a visitor, the park officials while taking to Facebook added a long caption, a part of which reads, “Captured on game camera – a mystery animal lurking in the Rio Grande Valley! We’re scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature. Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise? Regardless, it’s thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat.”

The officials also went on to mention that the animal is very likely to be an American Badger and the latest sighting can be a part of its natural range.

Take a look:

As evident in the picture, we can see a four-legged and short furry creature taking a walk at night. Social media users while taking to the comment section shared reactions like “If it’s not a bear, then I would guess a park ranger in disguise!!”, “A good ol’ Texas-size rat”, and “I enlarged it. Man, the heck is that? Its amazing.”