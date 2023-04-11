Nature is known for its own wonders, housing a number of identified and unidentified creatures on land and even underwater. While humans are yet to discover many species, it is astonishing to explore these creatures. With that said, thousands of strange-looking creatures recently washed up along the beaches of Southern California, leaving people around the area surprised and confused as many mistook it for blue-coloured jellyfish. According to a report by Fox News, these strange little blue creatures are not jellyfish or any other creature like the poisonous Portuguese Man O’War, but a kind of hydrozoa called ‘Velella velella’, also known as By-the-Wind Sailors.

Of late, the creatures were spotted in dozens along the beaches of California including Huntington Beach, Zuma Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Salt Creek Beach. As per the report, the creatures might have washed ashore due to strong winds triggered by recent storms in California.

Considering the huge number of Velella velella gathering up along California beaches, marine biologists have advised people to avoid touching the creatures as their tentacles can leave small stings.

While locals are widely visiting the beaches to check on the creatures, the Dana Wharf Whale Watching, which operates off the coast of Dana Point, California also reported finding “millions” of these sailors in the water. On the other hand, the Marine Safety Battalion at Huntington Beach has also reported hundreds of Velella velella along the shoreline.

About the ‘By-the-Wind Sailors’

The Point Reyes National Seashores national park in a Facebook post spoke about the sighting of the ‘sailors’ and wrote that visitors might come across a fresh wash-up of Velella, tinging the stretch of shoreline blue.

“They have a firm and upright triangular sail attached to their body which causes them to be caught up by the wind and blown across the surface of the water, giving them their name ‘By-the-Wind Sailors,” it wrote.

