Story on U.N. study on child detentions withdrawn

GENEVA (Reuters) - A Nov. 18 story headlined "U.S. has world's highest rate of children in detention -U.N. study" is withdrawn. The United Nations issued a statement on Nov. 19 saying the number was not current but was for the year 2015. No replacement story will be issued.

(Editing by Howard Goller)

