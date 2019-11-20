Story on U.N. study on child detentions withdrawn

You are here:
World Reuters Nov 20, 2019 05:11:49 IST

GENEVA (Reuters) - A Nov. 18 story headlined "U.S. has world's highest rate of children in detention -U.N. study" is withdrawn. The United Nations issued a statement on Nov. 19 saying the number was not current but was for the year 2015. No replacement story will be issued.

(Editing by Howard Goller)

