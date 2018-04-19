Stormy Daniels versus Donald Trump: Judge sets Friday hearing to decide on stay in 'hush agreement' case

A federal judge in Los Angeles has set a hearing to determine whether there should be a stay in the case of porn actress Stormy Daniels who claims she had sex with President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge James Otero's order schedules a hearing for Friday morning.

This news follows a tumultuous few weeks for the White House after raids on Trump's personal lawyer and long time friend Michael Cohen. Worries have spiralled among Trump's allies after news of the raids broke on national television.

We will appear in the morning and vehemently argue against the attempt by Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump to delay this case. The American people deserve the truth as quickly as possible. #bastahttps://t.co/mMRJGsBJDe via @politico — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 19, 2018

Cohen has regularly threatened lawsuits against those who pose a challenge to Trump. He has berated reporters for writing unflattering words about his boss. He has worked with tabloids, including the National Enquirer, to kill unfavorable stories about Trump. He has said he used a home-equity loan to finance a $130,000 payment to Daniels in the final days of the 2016 campaign and did so without Trump's knowledge.

The president has consistently denied a relationship with Daniels, who claims the two had sex not long after first lady Melania Trump gave birth to the couple's son Barron. He has also pushed back against other claims from women.

Stormy Daniels has been seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election so she can discuss the alleged relationship, which Trump denies.

She argues it isn't valid because Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed it, but the president did not.

Cohen asked the court to delay the civil case after his office and residence were raided by the FBI. Federal prosecutors in New York say they are investigating Cohen's personal business dealings.

Daniels' attorney has objected to the delay.

President Donald Trump said Stormy Daniels is pulling "a total con job" by promoting an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump years ago.

The sketch depicts a white male in his 30s or 40s and carries a description of him as "lean but fit." Actress Stormy Daniels says it's the man who menaced her and her young daughter and warned her in 2011 to stay quiet.

Trump's having none of it: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says he's increased a $100,000 reward to $131,000 for information leading to the man's identification.