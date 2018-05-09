You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Stormy Daniels' lawyer alleges big payment to Trump attorney Cohen from Russian oligarch

World Reuters May 09, 2018 04:06:17 IST

Stormy Daniels' lawyer alleges big payment to Trump attorney Cohen from Russian oligarch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The lawyer for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who says she was paid $130,000 by Cohen to stay quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump, on Tuesday claimed that the longtime attorney for President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, received $500,000 from a Russian billionaire in the months after the 2016 U.S. election.

In a tweet and report released on Tuesday, Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti said a company controlled by an oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Viktor Vekselberg, sent the payment to Cohen.

Reuters could not immediately verify the claim and it was not clear how Avenatti would have knowledge of any payment from Vekselberg to Cohen. Cohen and Avenatti did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

(Report published by Avenatti & Associates https://www.dropbox.com/s/pskgpwr15r48tx5/Executive%20Summary.pdf?dl=0 )

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 04:06 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores