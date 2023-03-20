Stop hiring relatives: Taliban tell govt officials that their job is not family business

Kabul: The leader of Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has ordered Afghan officials to sack relatives they have hired in government positions.

As per Akhundzada’s decree, officials have been ordered to replace employees who are their sons and relatives and also refrain from hiring relatives in the future.

The move comes following allegations that inexperienced staff is being employed based on their personal choices.

The Afghan Islamic Press reported that many Taliban officials hired their sons in various government positions.

Taliban asks female employees to send men to take over

Last year, the Islamic hardliner asked all female employees working at Afghanistan’s finance ministry to find men to replace their positions after female-public sector workers were banned from government jobs.

Since the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, women holding positions in government jobs were sent home or were being paid extremely low wages for doing nothing.

The executive director of UN Women said last year, “There is almost universal poverty in the country. An entire generation is threatened by food insecurity and malnutrition.”

Soon after the decree was passed, a woman employee received a call from the HR department of her office in the finance department where she had worked for more than a decade. “I was asked to introduce a male family member to replace me at the ministry, so I could be dismissed from the job,” she said.

UN cuts rations for Afghan

The United Nations World Food Programme has been reportedly forced to cut down supplies to at least four million Afghans this month owing to a funding crisis.

It said in a statement, “Due to funding constraints, at least four million people will receive just half of what they need to get by in March.”

The agency has also appealed for $93 million in funding to reach 13m people in Afghanistan in April.

