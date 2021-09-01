Stingray copies toddler’s expression in viral picture from UK; see hilarious image here

The photo was captured at the Lake District Coast Aquarium in the United Kingdom.

In a hilarious incident, a stingray photobombed a toddler who was getting her picture clicked by her mother. Amazingly, the stingray had the exact same expression as the baby, leading the picture to go viral on social media.

Mum's snap of daughter hilariously photobombed by stingray with same expression https://t.co/SFLULyCZlF pic.twitter.com/i9D6KswGyE — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 18, 2021

In the image, the fish can be seen wearing exact same expression as the baby. Both look dismayed in the picture, twinning with their looks of dread and sadness.

The photo was captured at the Lake District Coast Aquarium in the United Kingdom. The mother, Wendy Armstrong, often visits the aquarium with her daughters Aurora and Daisy. On one of her visits, she noticed that a stingray had taken a liking to 6-month-old Daisy.

As Armstrong sought to photograph Daisy, she noticed that the stingray was copying her daughter’s expression, adopting a serious look just like the baby.

Describing the incident, Armstrong said that, “I had my phone out, and when I saw they were both pulling the same miserable facial expression I burst out laughing and took a photo”. She added that it was one of her favourite images.

Talking about her daughter, Armstrong mentioned that young Daisy rarely used to smile or laugh when she was that age, leading to her parents being concerned about her. However, she remains much happier now, according to her mother.

Stingrays are cartilaginous fish related to sharks. Marine creatures are very popular as the public gets to pet them as part of the attractions available in many aquariums.

New research about the fish has revealed that they might even like getting petted by humans and do not suffer from the interactions.

Recently, the video of a stingray lying on its back and being tickled by a man went viral on social media. Animal lovers were outraged at the clip, deeming it as a case of cruelty to animals.