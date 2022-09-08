In the hilarious meme, a man can be seen holding the exact same type of shirt in his hand as he is wearing

As the iPhone 14 series was launched on 7 September at the Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event, memes flooded social media like wildfire. And this time, Eve Jobs – daughter of Steve Jobs – also joined the trend.

She posted a meme on her Instagram story which is sarcastically showing how iPhone 14 is the same as iPhone 13. In the hilarious meme, a man can be seen holding the exact same shirt in his hand as he is wearing. The meme she shared was captioned, “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.”

Watch:

Eve Jobs, the daughter of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs, reacts to today’s iPhone announcement on her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/bfn2VtbpsA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 7, 2022

Reportedly, a lot of core hardware is common in iPhone 14 and iPhone 13. In both versions of the phone, even the SoC is the same. The core camera hardware, screen, and probably the battery are also reportedly the same.

But this is not the case with the pro models of iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 pro is very different from the iPhone 13 pro. They both have different core hardware. The iPhone 14 pro has a new A16 Bionic chipset, and a new screen with a unique pill-shaped notch. Apple has termed the notch as “Dynamic Island”.

iPhone 14 is not completely similar to the previous version. For example, iPhone 14 will have the facility of eSIM, and the users won’t have to insert a physical card for connecting to their cellular provider. The eSIM will not require Wi-Fi to set up. The US models won’t be having sim trays anymore, but international models will have one.

iPhone 14 has come up with many interesting features. For example, it has a satellite SOS connectivity feature which works without needing an internet connection. In the USA and Canada, this service will be offered for free for two years. The phone also has the feature of crash detection which will notify the emergency services in case of an accident.

Apart from the iPhones, the company also launched new Apple Watch Series 8, including Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2.

The starting price of iPhone 14 has been set at Rs. 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus holds a price tag of Rs. 89,900. The price of iPhone 14 Pro begins at Rs. 1,29,900, while Rs. 1,39,900 is the price of iPhone 14 Pro Max.

