As COVID-19 infection rates continue to fluctuate across the globe, the United States witnessed a rise in cases last month owing to the holiday season, lesser precautions among the people and the continuing mutation of the virus’ Omicron subvariants. Amid this, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued updated COVID-19 guidelines concerning the isolation period, clinical management, and COVID-19 treatment. This also includes mandatory mask-wearing as the WHO has advised people to not let their guard down and continue wearing masks, irrespective of the pandemic situation. Ignoring all of these, a large section of people can be seen roaming freely in public places without masks.

Abiding by the WHO guidelines, US lawmaker Bernie Sanders is now receiving praise for his caution during the recent State of the Union address. Among all the members present inside the chamber of the House of Representatives, Sanders was the only one who wore a mask.

Videos of the same are also going viral on social media, impressing users. Taking to Twitter, American public health scientist Eric Feigl-Ding shared the same video from the SOTU address and appreciated the senator’s gesture. “Bernie Sanders is the only person wearing a KN95 mask at the #StateOfTheUnionAddress. Respect that man – Bernie Sanders thank you,” he wrote. Adding more to it, he wrote, “Honestly Bernie is a saint in his dedication to protecting others.”

Bernie Sanders is the only person wearing a KN95 mask at the #StateOfTheUnionAddress. Respect that man – @SenSanders thank you. 🙏pic.twitter.com/xkmbUIDTik — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 8, 2023

In reaction to his post, social media users took to the comment section and commended the 81-year-old lawmaker’s sense of awareness for himself and also for others.

A user wrote, “noted that as well! 1000 people in an enclosed room. Good for Bernie”, while another user wrote, “I’m with Bernie on this!” “I saw a couple of others with masks, but by far most people were unmasked. I wonder what testing protocols they still have instituted,” an individual commented.

Notably, this came during the recent State of the Union Address (SOTU) delivered by US President Joe Biden who highlighted the need to remain cautious as the ‘threat of the virus’ is not yet over. The event was attended by 535 elected lawmakers along with a couple of special guests inside the chamber of the House of Representatives. As per an ABC news report, all members who were attending the ceremony had to wear a K/N95 mask, present a negative PCR test, and fill out a health attestation form, in accordance with a memo issued by the White House.

