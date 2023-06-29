State of border with 'big neighbour' China 'still abnormal', says EAM S Jaishankar

Referring to China as a ‘big neighbour’, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that any healthy relationship is based on high degree of mutuality and adherence to agreements and departure from what was agreed is today at the heart of the difficult phase that India is passing through with China.

Speaking at the India International Centre on Wednesday, he said, “China has been a difficult swing, it’s a big neighbour, but at the end of the day any relations have to be based on a high degree of mutuality, there has to be respect for each other’s interests and adherence to agreements reached between us and it is that departure from what was agreed between us which is today at the heart of the difficult phase that we are passing through with China.”

“At the end of the day, the state of the border will determine the state of the relationship. And the state of the border today is still abnormal…,” Jaishankar added.

Giving a sharp contrast between India’s ties with China and that with the US, Jaishankar said relations with the latter have been “exceptionally good”.

Jaishankar cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent maiden state visit to the US, and said it was the most productive visit by an Indian Prime Minister.

“Today, it’s a very polarised world, and the global stage is so much more challenging… Our relations with the United States are exceptionally well. We have had the most productive visit in history,” he said.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar during an event in Delhi, says, “…Today, it’s a very polarised world, and the global stage is so much more challenging…Our relations with the United States are exceptionally well. We have had the most productive visit in history…” pic.twitter.com/tGXMAJBYPO — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

“We have moved into a positive domain with the US for shaping the world for common purposes. The attention being given to Europe is remarkable… The big issue before us is concluding the Free Trade Agreement… We are more hopeful than ever before,” EAM added.

On India’s relationship with Russia, Jaishankar said that it has been very good and it would be a “mistake” to reduce its importance.

“Our relations with Russia have been kept steady despite all turbulence. We have made our own evaluation over the years regarding the importance of this. It is a mistake to dumb down ties with Russia to just defence dependences. We have an upswing in the economic part of our relations with Russia,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Our relations with Russia have been kept steady despite all turbulence. We have made our own evaluation over the years regarding the importance of this. It is a mistake to dumb down ties with Russia to just defence dependences. We have an upswing in the economic… pic.twitter.com/wd3bTF0vWk — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

With inputs from agencies

