You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Sri Lanka's president Maithripala Sirisena says he won't suspend Parliament after PM loses another confidence vote

World Reuters Nov 16, 2018 19:44:58 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s president said on Friday he won’t suspend parliament “under any circumstances”, after the prime minister he appointed late last month lost his second confidence vote in three days.

File image of Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena. Reuters

File image of Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena. Reuters

Parliament passed a no-confidence motion against Mahinda Rajapaksa and his government by a voice vote after lawmakers supporting him tried to disrupt proceedings.

“I urge all parliamentarians to uphold principles of democracy, parliamentary traditions at all times,” President Maithripala Sirisena said in a tweet. “I will not prorogue parliament under any circumstances.”


Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018 19:44 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores