Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India on 21 July

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be on an official visit to India on 21 July, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Tuesday.

President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will be on an official visit to India on 21 July. This will be President Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since assuming the current responsibilities. During his visit, President Wickremesinghe will meet President Droupadi Murmu… pic.twitter.com/IZZcUKRlke — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

This will be President Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since assuming the office.

“During his visit, President Wickremesinghe will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues of mutual interest,” added the statement.

Sri Lanka is an important partner in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.

With inputs from agencies