Sri Lanka suspends fuel sales for two weeks to conserve reserves, says official
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a two-week halt to all fuel sales except for essential services Monday and appealed to the private sector to let employees work from home after running out of supplies.
Colombo: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a two-week halt to all fuel sales except for essential services Monday and appealed to the private sector to let employees work from home after running out of supplies.
"From midnight today, no fuel will be sold except for essential services like the health sector, because we want to conserve the little reserves we have," government spokesman Bandula Gunawardana said.
He apologised to consumers for the shortages: "We regret the inconvenience caused to the people."
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, and has been unable to finance even the most essential products, such as fuel, food and medicines since late last year.
The country is also facing record high inflation and lengthy power blackouts, all of which have contributed to months of protests — sometimes violent — calling on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.
Last week, all government schools shut and state institutions operated with skeleton staff because of the acute shortage of fuel as the government did not have dollars to finance imports.
The state sector shutdown was meant to end this week, but it is now being extended till 10 July, when Gunawardana promised to restore fuel supplies. And the government is appealing to the private sector too to follow suit.
The unexpected announcement came a day after Colombo said it will implement a token system to ration distribution of limited fuel stocks.
There have been long queues outside the few pumping stations which still had supplies.
Earlier this month, the United Nations launched an emergency response to the island's unprecedented economic crisis, feeding thousands of pregnant women who were facing food shortages.
Four out of five people in Sri Lanka have started skipping meals as they cannot afford to eat, the UN has said, warning of a looming "dire humanitarian crisis" with millions in need of aid.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April, and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India hands over humanitarian aid worth SLR 3 billion to Sri Lanka
The consignment comprised 14,700 metric tonnes (MT) of rice, 250 MT of milk powder and 38 MT of medicines donated by the people of India
Sri Lanka temporarily shuts parliament 'to avoid unnecessary petrol use' amid economic crisis
A critical shortage of foreign currency has left importers unable to finance purchases of food, oil and medicines, while runaway inflation and regular blackouts have made life a misery for the country's 22 million people
PM Wickremesinghe says Sri Lanka’s economy heading for ‘rock bottom’. How the crisis unfolded and what’s next?
The government owes $51 billion and is unable to make interest payments on its loans, let alone put a dent in the amount borrowed. The result is a country hurtling towards bankruptcy, with hardly any money to import gasoline, milk, cooking gas and toilet paper