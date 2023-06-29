Sri Lanka reveals far-reaching debt restructuring plan to tackle economic crisis

On Thursday, Sri Lanka’s central bank revealed a far-reaching debt restructuring plan aimed at restoring stability following an extraordinary economic crisis last year that resulted in the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The action comes after Colombo agreed to a $2.9 billion IMF bailout in March, in which he reduced subsidies, raised taxes, and committed to privatise hundreds of public firms.

To balance its accounts and repair the insolvent island nation’s finances, Sri Lanka must slash debt payments by two-thirds over the next four years.

The bank said on Thursday that it is giving a 30% discount on dollar-denominated notes, including international sovereign bonds (ISB), which account for more than a quarter of Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt.

Bilateral lenders were spared but will be asked to extend the maturity of their loans up to 15 years at an annual fixed interest rate of 1.5 per cent, with a nine-year moratorium on interest payments.

“That is what we are asking,” said Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe, adding that negotiations with bilateral creditors were continuing.

Colombo had expected foreign debt restructuring to be completed by last August but it was held up when China, its largest single creditor, initially refused to take a haircut and instead offered more loans to pay off old debts.

China holds about 52 per cent of the South Asian nation’s bilateral credit, with Japan and India the next biggest lenders.

Bruising crisis

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt in April last year after running out of foreign exchange to finance food, fuel and medicine imports.

Months of protests over economic mismanagement led to Rajapaksa’s ouster last July as the nation of 22 million people endured chronic shortages of consumer goods.

Motorists spent days waiting for petrol at gas stations, food was in short supply and hospitals ran out of life-saving medicines.

Inflation peaked at 69.8 per cent in September and the economy shrank by 7.8 per cent last year.

Rajapaksa’s successor, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has doubled taxes and scrapped subsidies in accordance with the IMF deal, and the shortages have since abated.

Wickremesinghe’s government summoned parliament on Saturday to vote on the restructuring proposals, with banks shut for five consecutive days from Thursday.

The exchange of existing bonds and bills for new securities under the proposed debt treatment will start when markets reopen on Tuesday, the central bank said.

ISB holders and Sri Lankan nationals holding dollar bonds can opt for a 30 per cent reduction in the capital in exchange for getting the rest of their money back in six years at a 4.0 per cent interest rate.

‘Signs of improvement’

Dollar-denominated Sri Lanka Development Bonds (SLDB), mostly owned by commercial banks in Sri Lanka, will be treated comparably to foreign creditors, the bank said.

Around $1.48 billion SLDBs are outstanding, according to official data.

If the SLDB holder does not agree to a reduction of the capital, the tenure of the bond will be extended to 15 years with interest payments of 1.5 per cent paid after nine years. Those are the same terms offered to bilateral creditors.

The third option is to exchange the dollar bonds for rupee securities, which will mature in 10 years and attract a floating interest rate of 1.0 percentage points above the central bank’s policy rate.

Revised government figures show the government’s direct external debt was $36 billion, of which $13.52 billion is bilateral loans and $12.5 billion is ISBs.

Some $10 billion in multilateral credit is not covered by the debt treatment.

The IMF said this month Sri Lanka’s economy showed “tentative signs of improvement” but warned Colombo still needed to pursue painful reforms.

