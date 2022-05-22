Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expresses gratitude to 'people of India' for humanitarian assistance

Sri Lanka is struggling to cope with its dire economic scarcity, with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of people

Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his gratitude to the "people of India" for handing over humanitarian assistance worth Rs 2 billion amidst the prevalent economic crisis on the island country.

Taking to Twitter, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister said, "Sri Lanka today received Rs. 2 Billion worth Humanitarian aid including milk powder, rice, and medicines from India. Our sincere gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Hon. @mkstalin and the People of India for the support extended."

Wickremesinghe extended his appreciation to the High Commission of India in Colombo as well as to Senthil Thondaman, leader of Sri Lanka's Ceylon Workers Congress for their assistance.

"I also appreciate the assistance given by the @IndiainSL and CWC Leader @S_Thondaman in Sri Lanka." tweeted Wickremesinghe.

The Indian High Commission to Colombo also tweeted, "A message of care! From the people of to the people of ...High Commissioner handed over rice, milk powder& medicines worth more than SLR 2 billion to Hon'ble FM Prof.G.L Peiris in #Colombo today. Hon'ble Minister @nimaldsilva, @VajiraAbey, @SagalaRatnayaka, @S_Thondaman."

India handed over a large amount of humanitarian assistance consignment worth over Rs 2 billion to the island country which reached Colombo on Sunday. The consignment comprises 9,000 metric tons of rice, and 50 metric tons of milk powder, coupled with over 25 metric tons of drugs and other pharmaceutical supplies.

The consignment will be distributed among several beneficiaries across the country by the Sri Lankan government, reported Colombo Page. The beneficiaries include Northern, Eastern, Central, and Western provinces, covering diverse sections of the society.

Previously, the government of India has also sent out dry rations, medicines, and other essential commodities to Sri Lanka on a grant basis.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is struggling to cope with its dire economic scarcity, with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of people.

However, New Delhi has pledged nearly USD 3 billion to cash-strapped Colombo through currency swaps, credit lines for essential goods, and repayment of loans since January 2022 to help Sri Lanka amid one of the worst economic crises in history.

