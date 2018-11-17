You are here:
World Reuters Nov 17, 2018 00:07:46 IST

Sri Lanka president rejects Rajapaksa no-confidence vote: lawmaker

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's president has rejected a second no-confidence motion passed on Friday against Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, appointed late last month in place of Ranil Wickremesinghe, a loyalist lawmaker said.

Maithripala Sirisena will also not reappoint Wickremesinghe to the post, Lakshman Yapa Abeywardene, from Sirisena's Sri Lanka Freedom Party, said.

"The president rejected today’s no confidence (vote)... He also told us to show our majority in (parliament) in the next few days," Abeywardene told reporters after meeting Sirisena.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by John Stonestreet)

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018 00:07 AM

