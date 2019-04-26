Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Sri Lanka police chief Pujith Jayasundara resigns over 'failures' that led to deadly Easter bomb attacks, confirms Maithripala Sirisena

World Agence France-Presse Apr 26, 2019 15:02:55 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka's top police official, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, has resigned over failures that led to the deadly Easter bomb attacks, the country's president said on Friday.

Sri Lanka police chief Pujith Jayasundara resigns over failures that led to deadly Easter bomb attacks, confirms Maithripala Sirisena

Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena. Reuters

"The IGP has resigned. He has sent his resignation to the acting defence secretary. I'll nominate a new IGP soon," President Maithripala Sirisena told reporters.

Sirisena's nominee has to be confirmed by a constitutional council.

The resignation comes after the country's top defence ministry official, defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 15:02:55 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement