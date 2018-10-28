Sri Lanka crisis: Two injured in clashes with police as mob loyal to President Maithripala Sirisena tries to take petroleum minister hostage

Colombo: Sri Lanka Police said two people were injured on Sunday when shots were fired in Colombo, as a constitutional crisis sparked by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's shock sacking turned violent.

"Bodyguards for Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunga fired live rounds at a mob loyal to President Maithripala Sirisena after the group tried to take the cabinet member hostage," police said.

It was the first report of serious violence since Sirisena sacked Wickremesinghe on Friday and installed former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse as the new prime minister, triggering political chaos.