Sri Lanka bomb blasts LIVE updates: UN chief condemns terror attack; three Indian nationals killed, says Sushma Swaraj

Sri Lanka blasts LATEST updates: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that three Indian nationals had died in the blasts in Sri Lanka. She also said that India is ready to provide all humanitarian assistance to Colombo.
The Kerala Chief Minister's office said that an Indian national was killed in the serial blasts that took place in Sri Lanka. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended assistance to the deceased's family, according to media reports.
A 58-year-old woman from Kerala’s northern district of Kasargod was killed in the bomb blast in Colombo. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that the woman identified as PS Raseena was one of the victims at Shangri la hotel.
He said in a Facebook post that the government had taken steps to bring her body to her native place at Mogral Puthur. He said that senior officials of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department are in touch with her relatives and the Indian High Commissioner at Colombo in this regard.
As the toll rose to 207, the Sri Lankan government said that the explosions on Sunday morning appeared to be a result of suicide bombings carried out by one group.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned a wave of bombings against Sri Lankan churches and tourist spots.
Merkel urged that the "religious hate and intolerance" that have showed themselves in such a terrible way today must not win"."It is shocking that people who gathered to celebrate Easter together were consciously targeted in this malicious attack," Merkel said in a condolence telegram published by a spokeswoman on Twitter.
Macron said that "Full solidarity with the Sri Lanka people and our thoughts for all those close to the victims this Easter."
The eighth blast that occurred in the afternoon in Sri Lanka's Colombo has killed three, AFP reported. The report quoted police as saying that the eighth was a suicide bomb.
An eight blast has been reported from Colombo's Orugodawatta, however, no casualties have been reported so far.
A new blast hit the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Sunday, police said, the eighth explosion in the country in a single day. Police said the blast hit the suburb of Orugodawatta in the north of the capital, but there were no further details on what was targeted.
Nearly 160 people have been confirmed dead so far in the string of attacks targeting hotels and churches.
State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardena said that an Islandwide curfew might be imposed until safety is assured. The minister also said that all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure safety of public.
The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no claims of responsibility so far, but documents seen by AFP show that Sri Lanka's police chief Pujuth Jayasundara issued an intelligence alert to top officers 10 days ago, warning that suicide bombers planned to hit "prominent churches".
"A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama'ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," the alert said.
A seventh blast has been reported in a suburb of Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo. Two people have died in this incident, taking the toll to 156.
In a bid to curb fake news and rumor-mongering, the Sri Lankan government is contemplating blocking WhatsApp and Viber. Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena is likely to pass an order regarding the same.
The toll in the explosions that occurred across Sri Lanka on Sunday morning has risen to 141, reports said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the blast and said that there was "no place for such barbarism in our region". He added, "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured."
Easter breakfast celebrations were underway in the three hotels the explosions occurred, reporters said. Toll rises to 141, sources said. A curfew is likely to be imposed.
Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted after six explosions rocked the country on Sunday morning, as blasts occurred in three churches and three five-star hotels. He said,"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today."
At latest count, 138 people have been killed in the series of explosions across Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Sources said that there were 62 casualties in Negombo, while 42 people had died at the National Hospital. In Batticaloa there were 27 casualties reported while Colombo North reported 7 people dead.
At least 52 people were killed in Sri Lanka on Sunday, police told AFP, when a string of blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches as worshippers attended Easter services.
A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 42 people were killed in Colombo, where three hotels and a church were hit. Another 10 people were confirmed dead in the town of Batticaloa, in the east of the country, where another church was targeted.
There were also reports of casualties in a blast at a church north of the capital and the toll was expected to rise. The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.
President Maithripala Sirisena addressed the nation in view of the series of explosions that hit Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Three chruches and three five-star hotels were targeted. Sirisena appealed for calm and said that all security personnel has been deployed to investigate the incident.
The Sri Lankan information department has issued a statement warning against spreading rumors about the incident.
An emergency meeting has been called by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in view of the blast and 200 troops of Army have been deployed in the affected area.
At least 40 people are dead and over 260 have been injured in the series of six explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning, sources in the Colombo National Hospital said. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital.
Sri Lanka was rocked by multiple explosions on Sunday morning targeting three churches, two in Kochchikade and Katana in Colombo and the third in Batticaloa, in the Eastern Province of the country during Easter mass. Meanwhile, explosions were also reported at two five-star hotels in Colombo.
The churches hit were in the north of the capital, and the town of Negombo, just outside Colombo, News18 reported.
One of the explosions was a St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade of the capital, Colombo. Another church in Katuwapitiya, Katana was also hit. According to local reports, another explosion was reported at a church in Batticaloa.
Explosions were reported at the luxury Shangri-La Hotel and Cinnamon Grand in Colombo today, according to local reports.
It was not immediately clear if the blasts had caused casualties. At least 80 people have been injured in two blasts at churches in Sri Lanka as worshippers attended Easter Sunday services, AFP reported.
"Eighty people have already been admitted, and more are still coming in," an official at the Colombo National Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.
"I have just spoken to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka H.E. Mr Tilak Marapana. He confirmed that unfortunately, 207 persons have lost their lives and more than 450 are injured in the terror blasts," said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Narendra Modi spoke to Sri Lanka PM, President, says report
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after serial blasts hit island nation, PTI reported.
Archbishop of Colombo says perpetrators must be punished 'mercilessly'
The Archbishop of Colombo is calling for those responsible for the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka to be punished “mercilessly.”
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith called on Sri Lanka’s government to launch a “very impartial strong inquiry” and to punish those found responsible “mercilessly because only animals can behave like that.”
An island-wide curfew announced by the Sri Lanka government will take effect from 6 pm on Sunday and will be in force till 6 am on Monday. A ban on Whatsapp and other social media has been imposed as two new blasts occurred in Colombo.
No casualties reported in eighth blast as yet
An eight blast has been reported from Colombo's Orugodawatta, however, no casualties have been reported so far.
A new blast hit the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Sunday, police said, the eighth explosion in the country in a single day. Police said the blast hit the suburb of Orugodawatta in the north of the capital, but there were no further details on what was targeted.
Nearly 160 people have been confirmed dead so far in the string of attacks targeting hotels and churches.
The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no claims of responsibility so far, but documents seen by AFP show that Sri Lanka's police chief Pujuth Jayasundara issued an intelligence alert to top officers 10 days ago, warning that suicide bombers planned to hit "prominent churches".
"A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama'ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," the alert said.
Casualties include nine foreigners; Americans, Dutch, British citizens among dead
Director General of the National Hospital Anil Jasinghe was quoted by reports as saying that of the 243 injured admitted, 42 had died. He also said that 13 foreigners were admitted out of which 9 had died.
AFP reported that American, Dutch, and British citizens were among those who had died in Sunday's attack.
The Srilanka defence ministry is likely to hold a press conference at 2.30 pm local time in view of six explosions that rocked the country in various locations.
Sri Lanka govt contemplating blocking Whatsapp, Viber to curb fake news
In a bid to curb fake news and rumor-mongering, the Sri Lankan government is contemplating blocking WhatsApp and Viber. Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena is likely to pass an order regarding the same.
President Ram Nath Kovind also condemned the explosions in Sri Lanka. "India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country. Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the blast and said that there was "no place for such barbarism in our region". He added, "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured."
"Please stay calm. Please act responsibly. Please NO politics. We must all act together as #SriLanka citizens. My condolences to all families who lost loved ones," he said.
Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted after six explosions rocked the country on Sunday morning, as blasts occurred in three churches and three five-star hotels. He said,"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today."
Toll rises to 138 after six explosions across Sri Lanka
At latest count, 138 people have been killed in the series of explosions across Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Sources said that there were 62 casualties in Negombo, while 42 people had died at the National Hospital. In Batticaloa there were 27 casualties reported while Colombo North reported 7 people dead.
The Aadara Sevana, a prayer centre run by the Methodist Church was attacked by a mob on 14 April, which was celebrated by the Christian community as Palm Sunday. The mob comprised of 20 to 25 youths, local reports said, and had issued death threats and pelted stones.
They also held some churchgoers and two clergymen as "hostages" for nearly two hours until police were summoned to rescue them, Daily Mirror reported on Saturday.
A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 42 people were killed in Colombo, where three hotels and a church were hit. Another 10 people were confirmed dead in the town of Batticaloa, in the east of the country, where another church was targeted.
There were also reports of casualties in a blast at a church north of the capital and the toll was expected to rise. The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.
Police advises public to stay away from explosion sites
The Sri Lanka Police spokesperson in a press briefing noted that crowds were gathering at the various blast sites. However, this was impeding rescue operations, said. He also warned against gathering at the sites because areas are still at risk. He requested the public to cooperate with emergency responders.
President Maithripala Sirisena addressed the nation in view of the series of explosions that hit Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Three chruches and three five-star hotels were targeted. Sirisena appealed for calm and said that all security personnel has been deployed to investigate the incident.
The Sri Lankan information department has issued a statement warning against spreading rumors about the incident.
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka issued helpline numbers in view of six explosions in the country on Sunday morning. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers : +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe calls an emergency meeting
An emergency meeting has been called by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in view of the series of explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning. Reports also said that 200 troops of Army have been deployed in the affected areas.
Visuals from outside the St. Anthony's church in Colombo's Kotchikade
At least 40 people are dead and over 260 have been injured in the series of six explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning, sources in the Colombo National Hospital said. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital.
The holiday leave which was granted to the police personnel on the occasion of Easter has been cancelled with immediate effect due to the series of blast that occurred in Colombo on Sunday morning. The police spokesperson said that the IGP ordered all police personnel to be on duty following the explosions
1: St. Anthony's Church, Kochchikade
2: St.Sebastian's Church, Katuwapitiya
3: Church in Batticaloa
4: Kingsbury hotel
5: Shangri La hotel
6:Cinnamon Grand Hotel
25 people have been killed in the explosions, according to hospital sources. More than 250 people are injured and have been admitted to the Colombo national hospital. However, police said that the actual number of people who died in the explosions could not be ascertained yet.
80 injured, several feared dead after multiple explosions Colombo
At least 80 people were injured when multiple explosions hit churches in Sri Lanka on Sunday as worshippers attended Easter services, PTI reported.
UN stands in solidarity with Sri Lanka: Antonio Guterres
Muslim groups in Sri Lanka condemn attacks
According to The Associated Press, The Muslim Council of Sri Lanka said that it "mourns the loss of innocent people in the blasts by extremists who seek to divide religious and ethnic groups."
The All Ceylon Jammiyyathul Ulama, a body of Muslim clerics, said the targeting of Christian places of worship could not be accepted.
Muslims make up around 10 percent of Sri Lanka's population of 23 million.
Barack Obama calls the blasts in Sri Lanka 'an attack on humanity'
India ready to provide all humanitarian assistance: Sushma Swaraj
"I have just spoken to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka H.E. Mr Tilak Marapana. He confirmed that unfortunately, 207 persons have lost their lives and more than 450 are injured in the terror blasts," said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Sushma Swaraj tweets out helpline numbers for assistance in Colombo
Razeena, Colombo blast victim from Kerala
Parties in Tamil Nadu condemn the blasts in Sri Lanka
Political parties in Tamil Nadu condemned the near-simultaneous blasts in Sri Lanka which left over 160 people dead and said Tamil people were also hit in the dastardly explosions.
The ruling AIADMK said the blasts have brought indescribable grief and made one shudder at the merciless act carried out when innocent people had gathered to offer prayers.
"We strongly condemn the blasts," the party said in a statement, adding that they took place in areas that had a large population of Tamil Christians.
Conveying their condolences, party top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, said they prayed to the Almighty to strengthen the bereaved to bear with the grief.
"We pray for the brothers and sisters who were killed and for the early recovery of all those injured," they said.
DMK president MK Stalin, in a statement, said the trend of targeting places of worship in several countries - like in New Zealand where an attack took place recently - was a big challenge to humanism that should be thwarted by humanitarian forces. — PTI
Telangana CM expresses shock over terror attack
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock over the loss of innocent lives in the serial blasts at multiple locations in Sri Lanka, and said it was an heinous attack.
Rao, in an official press release here, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved and hoped for speedy recovery of the injured. — PTI
Senior research fellow at Institute for Strategic Dialogue tweets history of conflics and polarisation in Sri Lanka
"There have been rumours of Muslims in the country being radicalized and groups being funded by KSA/gulf states since at least the early 90s (including the group that is being linked to this attack). And it has been used as an excuse to preemptively attack Muslim communities," Amarasingam said in one of his tweets.
32 foreigners killed in Sri Lanka blasts, says Sri Lanka Tourism chairman
A total of 32 foreigners from Belgium, China, the US and UK are reported to be killed in today's explosions in Colombo, according to the chairman of Sri Lanka Tourism.
Raadhika Sarathkumar was present at Cinnamon grand hotel, Colombo, moments before explosion
Raadhika Sarathkumar, Indian actor and entrepreneur tweeted saying that she had been put up in the Cinnamon grand hotel, Colombo, moments before the blast took place on Sunday.
Will take action against any 'extremist groups' operating in country: Ruwan Wijewarden, the State Minister of Defence
In the press breifing by the Ministry of Defence, Ruwan Wijewarden, the State Minister of Defence had said that the nation has decided to impose an Island-wide curfew until things settle down and has assured to take action against any 'extremist groups'.
Wijewarden said: "I want to deepest sympathies who lost their lives and those who lost their loved ones in the series of the blasts.. We will take necessary steps to make the country safe. We have decided to impose an Island-wide curfew until things settle down. We will take all necessary action against any extremist groups that is operating in our country."
Bombings a 'highly-coordinated' attempt to create murder, mayhem and anarchy: Mangala Samaraweer
The Minister of Finance, Mangala Samaraweer in a press conference, urged the media to refrain from sensationalising the "tragic" event that took place on Sunday morning. He also said that the bombings were a "diabolical attempt" to create racial and religious tensions in the country.
Samaraweer said: "On the holy day of Easter Sunday, the bombing of several Catholic churches and key hotels in Colombo is diabolical attempt to create racial and religious tensions in the country. The bombings are a highly-coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem and anarchy in the country."
Urging everyone to unite to fight against the "heinous" attack, Samaraweer also asked the media from sentetionallisng the bomb blasts. "I request everyone who cherish democracy, to unite now with nerves of steel to defeat this heinous attempt to drag our country to the dark past. I would like to request the media to refrain from sentetionallisng these bomb blasts."
The Kerala resident had come to Colombo for a holiday
The news regarding the death of PS Raseena was confirmed to her relatives at Kasargod, Kerala by her brother who lives in Colombo. The woman had visited Colombo for a holiday along with her husband, ran a business in Dubai.
While the husband left for Dubai on Sunday morning, Raseena stayed back in Colombo to spend a few days with her brother and other family members. Local media reports said that the incident occurred after Raseena had checked out from the hotel to visit her brother’s house.
PS Raseena, Kerala resident, was one of the victims at Shangri la hotel, Colombo
Kerala resident killed in bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, confirms CMO
The Kerala Chief Minister's office said that an Indian national was killed in the serial blasts that took place in Sri Lanka. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended assistance to the deceased's family, accordsing to media reports.
Dutch national among 207 dead, confirms foreign minister Stef Blok
Dutch foreign minister, Stef Blok, confirmed that a Dutch national was among the 207 casualties in the Sunday morning attacks.
Suicide bomber waits in queue at Sri Lanka hotel before setting off explosives
The suicide bomber waited patiently in a queue for the Easter Sunday breakfast buffet at Sri Lanka's Cinnamon Grand hotel before setting off explosives strapped to his back.
Carrying a plate, the man, who had registered at the hotel the night before as Mohamed Azzam Mohamed, was just about to be served when he set off his devastating strike in the packed restaurant, a manager at the Sri Lankan hotel said.
"There was utter chaos," said the manager, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.
The Taprobane restaurant at the hotel was having one of its busiest days of the year for the Easter holiday weekend. "It was 8:30 am and it was busy. It was families," the manager told AFP.
"He came up to the top of the queue and set off the blast," he added.
"One of our managers who was welcoming guests was among those killed instantly."
The bomber also died. Parts of his body were found intact by police and taken away.
Toll rises to 207; seven arrested in connection with bombings
As the toll rose to 207 with over 450 people being injured, the Sri Lankan government said that the explosions on Sunday morning appeared to be a result of suicide bombings carried out by one group.
At least seven people were arrested in connection with the bombings in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa.
Donald Trump offers condolences
US President Donald Trump on Sunday offered "heartfelt condolences" to the people of Sri Lanka after a series of explosions at churches and hotels in the island nation left more than 160 people dead and injured several.
Initially, the US President had incorrectly written that "138 million people" were killed in the attacks.
An eyewitness from the blast, Joseph Sivaraman said "As I came to my three-wheeler stand the blast occurred and I rushed some injured to the hospital. When I came I had to take more to the hospital. There were ambulances and security forces everywhere when I came back from my first trip to hospital."
Visuals: Outside St Anthony's Shrine, a site of initial attack
A blast was reported from St Anthony's Shrine at 8.45 am on Sunday when worshipers were attending Easter mass. The mortal remains of the dead are now being brought and laid down under white blankets. According to locals, there are children among casualties
Two people confirmed dead in the seventh blast at Tropical Inn hotel, Colombo
In Dehiwala where a seventh blast took place, reportedly a suicide attack was carried out at the Tropical Inn hotel. Two have been confirmed dead, while the injured were taken to the hospital. However, there were no official confirmation on the suicide attack angle.
Visuals: People grieve after eight blasts struck various churches and hotels
Narendra Modi spoke to Sri Lanka PM, President, says report
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after serial blasts hit island nation, PTI reported.
Archbishop of Colombo says perpetrators must be punished 'mercilessly'
The Archbishop of Colombo is calling for those responsible for the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka to be punished “mercilessly.”
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith called on Sri Lanka’s government to launch a “very impartial strong inquiry” and to punish those found responsible “mercilessly because only animals can behave like that.”
(AP)
An island-wide curfew announced by the Sri Lanka government will take effect from 6 pm on Sunday and will be in force till 6 am on Monday. A ban on Whatsapp and other social media has been imposed as two new blasts occurred in Colombo.
No casualties reported in eighth blast as yet
An eight blast has been reported from Colombo's Orugodawatta, however, no casualties have been reported so far.
A new blast hit the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Sunday, police said, the eighth explosion in the country in a single day. Police said the blast hit the suburb of Orugodawatta in the north of the capital, but there were no further details on what was targeted.
Nearly 160 people have been confirmed dead so far in the string of attacks targeting hotels and churches.
The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no claims of responsibility so far, but documents seen by AFP show that Sri Lanka's police chief Pujuth Jayasundara issued an intelligence alert to top officers 10 days ago, warning that suicide bombers planned to hit "prominent churches".
"A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama'ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," the alert said.
Islandwide curfew likely to be imposed
State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardena said that an Islandwide curfew might be imposed until safety is assured. The minister also said that all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure safety of public.
Seventh blast in Tropical Inn hotel near Colombo
A seventh blast that was reported in a suburb of Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo took place near Tropical Inn hotel. Two people have died in this incident, taking the toll to 156.
Sri Lankan government blocks Social media platforms
WhatsApp, Viber and other social media platforms have been blocked in Sri Lanka. The government took this step to stop fake news from spreading on
social media. The decision comes after a string of blasts took place in several parts of Sri Lanka, killing 156 people and injuring hundreds.
Casualties include nine foreigners; Americans, Dutch, British citizens among dead
Director General of the National Hospital Anil Jasinghe was quoted by reports as saying that of the 243 injured admitted, 42 had died. He also said that 13 foreigners were admitted out of which 9 had died.
AFP reported that American, Dutch, and British citizens were among those who had died in Sunday's attack.
The Srilanka defence ministry is likely to hold a press conference at 2.30 pm local time in view of six explosions that rocked the country in various locations.
Sri Lanka govt contemplating blocking Whatsapp, Viber to curb fake news
In a bid to curb fake news and rumor-mongering, the Sri Lankan government is contemplating blocking WhatsApp and Viber. Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena is likely to pass an order regarding the same.
President Ram Nath Kovind also condemned the explosions in Sri Lanka. "India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country. Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the blast and said that there was "no place for such barbarism in our region". He added, "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured."
"Please stay calm. Please act responsibly. Please NO politics. We must all act together as #SriLanka citizens. My condolences to all families who lost loved ones," he said.
Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted after six explosions rocked the country on Sunday morning, as blasts occurred in three churches and three five-star hotels. He said,"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today."
Toll rises to 138 after six explosions across Sri Lanka
At latest count, 138 people have been killed in the series of explosions across Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Sources said that there were 62 casualties in Negombo, while 42 people had died at the National Hospital. In Batticaloa there were 27 casualties reported while Colombo North reported 7 people dead.
