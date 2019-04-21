Sponsored by

Sri Lanka bomb blasts LIVE updates: Kerala resident killed in explosion in Shangri la hotel; Pinarayi Vijayan says govt has taken steps to bring mortal remains back

World FP Staff Apr 21, 2019 19:12:21 IST
  • 19:12 (IST)

    Raadhika Sarathkumar was present at Cinnamon grand hotel, Colombo, moments before explosion

    Raadhika Sarathkumar, Indian actor and entrepreneur tweeted saying that she had been put up in the Cinnamon grand hotel, Colombo, moments before the blast took place on Sunday.

  • 19:07 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Will take action against any 'extremist groups' operating in country: Ruwan Wijewarden, the State Minister of Defence

    In the press breifing by the Ministry of Defence, Ruwan Wijewarden, the State Minister of Defence had said that the nation has decided to impose an Island-wide curfew until things settle down and has assured to take action against any 'extremist groups'.

    Wijewarden said: "I want to deepest sympathies who lost their lives and those who lost their loved ones in the series of the blasts.. We will take necessary steps to make the country safe. We have decided to impose an Island-wide curfew until things settle down. We will take all necessary action against any extremist groups that is operating in our country."

  • 18:58 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Bombimgs a 'highly-coordinated' attempt to create murder, mayhem and anarchy: Mangala Samaraweer

    The Minister of Finance, Mangala Samaraweer in a press conference, urged the media to refrain from  sensationalising the "tragic" event that took place on Sunday morning. He also said that the bombings were a "diabolical attempt" to create racial and religious tensions in the country.

    Samaraweer said: "On the holy day of Easter Sunday, the bombing of several Catholic churches and key hotels in Colombo is diabolical attempt to create racial and religious tensions in the country. The bombings are a highly-coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem and anarchy in the country."

    Urging everyone to unite to fight against the "heinous" attack, Samaraweer also asked the media from sentetionallisng the bomb blasts. "I request everyone who cherish democracy, to unite now with nerves of steel to defeat this heinous attempt to drag our country to the dark past. I would like to request the media to refrain from sentetionallisng these bomb blasts." 

  • 18:35 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    The Kerala resident had come to Colombo for a holiday

    The news regarding the death of PS Raseena was confirmed to her relatives at Kasargod, Kerala by her brother who lives in Colombo. The woman had visited Colombo for a holiday along with her husband, ran a business in Dubai.

    While the husband left for Dubai on Sunday morning, Raseena stayed back in Colombo to spend a few days with her brother and other family members. Local media reports said that the incident occurred after Raseena had checked out from the hotel to visit her brother’s house.

  • 18:30 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    PS Raseena, Kerala resident, was one of the victims at Shangri la hotel, Colombo

     
    A 58-year-old woman from Kerala’s northern district of Kasargod was killed in the bomb blast in Colombo. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed that the woman identified as PS Raseena was one of the victims at Shangri la hotel.
     
    He said in a Facebook post that the government had taken steps to bring her body to her native place at Mogral Puthur. He said that senior officials of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department are in touch with her relatives and the Indian High Commissioner at Colombo in this regard.

  • 18:18 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Kerala resident killed in bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, confirms CMO

    The Kerala Chief Minister's office said that an Indian national was killed in the serial blasts that took place in Sri Lanka. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended assistance to the deceased's family, accordsing to media reports.

  • 18:02 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Dutch national among 207 dead, confirms foreign minister Stef Blok

    Dutch foreign minister, Stef Blok, confirmed that a Dutch national was among the 207 casualties in the Sunday morning attacks. 

  • 17:55 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Suicide bomber waits in queue at Sri Lanka hotel before setting off explosives

    The suicide bomber waited patiently in a queue for the Easter Sunday breakfast buffet at Sri Lanka's Cinnamon Grand hotel before setting off explosives strapped to his back.

    Carrying a plate, the man, who had registered at the hotel the night before as Mohamed Azzam Mohamed, was just about to be served when he set off his devastating strike in the packed restaurant, a manager at the Sri Lankan hotel said.

    "There was utter chaos," said the manager, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

    The Taprobane restaurant at the hotel was having one of its busiest days of the year for the Easter holiday weekend. "It was 8:30 am and it was busy. It was families," the manager told AFP.

    "He came up to the top of the queue and set off the blast," he added.

    "One of our managers who was welcoming guests was among those killed instantly."

    The bomber also died. Parts of his body were found intact by police and taken away.

    AFP 

  • 17:45 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Toll rises to 207; seven arrested in connection with bombings

    As the toll rose to 207 with over 450 people being injured, the Sri Lankan government said that the explosions on Sunday morning appeared to be a result of suicide bombings carried out by one group.

    At least seven people were arrested in connection with the bombings in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa.

  • 17:24 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Donald Trump offers condolences

    US President Donald Trump on Sunday offered "heartfelt condolences" to the people of Sri Lanka after a series of explosions at churches and hotels in the island nation left more than 160 people dead and injured several.

    Initially, the US President had incorrectly written that "138 million people" were killed in the attacks.

  • 17:20 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    An eyewitness from the blast, Joseph Sivaraman said "As I came to my three-wheeler stand the blast occurred and I rushed some injured to the hospital. When I came I had to take more to the hospital. There were ambulances and security forces everywhere when I came back from my first trip to hospital."

    Input by Skandha Gunasekhra, 101Reporters

  • 17:10 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Visuals: Outside St Anthony's Shrine, a site of initial attack

    A blast was reported from St Anthony's Shrine at 8.45 am on Sunday when worshipers were attending Easter mass. The mortal remains of the dead are now being brought and laid down under white blankets. According to locals, there are children among casualties

    Input by Skandha Gunasekara/101Reporters

  • 16:53 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Two people confirmed dead in the seventh blast at Tropical Inn hotel, Colombo

    In Dehiwala where a seventh blast took place, reportedly a suicide attack was carried out at the Tropical Inn hotel. Two have been confirmed dead, while the injured were taken to the hospital. However, there were no official confirmation on the suicide attack angle.

    Input by Team 101 Reporters

  • 16:33 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Visuals: People grieve after eight blasts struck various churches and hotels

  • 15:59 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Eighth blast killed three
     
     
    The eighth blast that occurred in the afternoon in Sri Lankan capital Colombo's suburb has killed three, AFP reported. The report quoted police as saying that the eighth was a suicide bomb.

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Narendra Modi spoke to Sri Lanka PM, President, says report

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena​ and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after serial blasts hit island nation, PTI reported.

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Archbishop of Colombo says perpetrators must be punished 'mercilessly'

    The Archbishop of Colombo is calling for those responsible for the Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka to be punished “mercilessly.”

    Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith called on Sri Lanka’s government to launch a “very impartial strong inquiry” and to punish those found responsible “mercilessly because only animals can behave like that.” 

    (AP)

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Island-wide curfew to take effect from 6 pm

    An island-wide curfew announced by the Sri Lanka government will take effect from 6 pm on Sunday and will be in force till 6 am on Monday. A ban on Whatsapp and other social media has been imposed as two new blasts occurred in Colombo.

    Input by Madushka Balasuriya

  • 15:24 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    No casualties reported in eighth blast as yet

    An eight blast has been reported from Colombo's Orugodawatta, however, no casualties have been reported so far.

  • 15:08 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Eighth blast rocks Colombo

    A new blast hit the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Sunday, police said, the eighth explosion in the country in a single day. Police said the blast hit the suburb of Orugodawatta in the north of the capital, but there were no further details on what was targeted.

    Nearly 160 people have been confirmed dead so far in the string of attacks targeting hotels and churches.

    (AFP)

  • 14:58 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Sri Lanka Police issued intelligence alert warning about attacks

    The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no claims of responsibility so far, but documents seen by AFP show that Sri Lanka's police chief Pujuth Jayasundara issued an intelligence alert to top officers 10 days ago, warning that suicide bombers planned to hit "prominent churches".

    "A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama'ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," the alert said.

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Islandwide curfew likely to be imposed 

    State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardena said that an Islandwide curfew might be imposed until safety is assured. The minister also said that all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure safety of public.

  • 14:45 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Seventh blast in Tropical Inn hotel near Colombo

    A seventh blast that was reported in a suburb of Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo took place near Tropical Inn hotel. Two people have died in this incident, taking the toll to 156.

  • 14:38 (IST)

     Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Sri Lankan government blocks Social media platforms

    WhatsApp, Viber and other social media platforms have been blocked in Sri  Lanka. The government took this step to stop fake news from spreading on 
    social media. The decision comes after a string of blasts took place in several parts of Sri Lanka, killing 156 people and injuring hundreds.

    Input by Team 101 Reporters

  • 14:20 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
     
    Two dead in seventh blast in Colombo's Dehiwala
     
     
    A seventh blast has been reported in a suburb of Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo. Two people have died in this incident, taking the toll to 143.
     
     
    Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake

  • 14:11 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
     
    Another blast reported in Colombo's Dehiwala

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     

    Casualties include nine foreigners; Americans, Dutch, British citizens among dead

    Director General of the National Hospital Anil Jasinghe was quoted by reports as saying that of the 243 injured admitted, 42 had died. He also said that 13 foreigners were admitted out of which 9 had died.

    AFP reported that American, Dutch, and British citizens were among those who had died in Sunday's attack.

    Input by Team 101 Reporters and AFP

  • 13:51 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Sri Lanka defence ministry to hold press conference at 2.30 local time

    The Srilanka defence ministry is likely to hold a press conference at 2.30 pm local time in view of six explosions that rocked the country in various locations.

    Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake

  • 13:43 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    Sri Lanka govt contemplating blocking Whatsapp, Viber to curb fake news

    In a bid to curb fake news and rumor-mongering, the Sri Lankan government is contemplating blocking WhatsApp and Viber. Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena is likely to pass an order regarding the same.

    Input by Skandha Gunasekhra

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Ram Nath Kovind condemns 'senseless violence aimed at innocent people'

    President Ram Nath Kovind also condemned the explosions in Sri Lanka. "India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country. Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka"

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Visuals from St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade
     
     
    Photo by Selva L

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Visuals from St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade
     
     
    Photo by Selva L
     

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Injured from St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade moved to Colombo National Hospital
     
    Almost all the injured from St Anthony's Church at Kochchikade have been moved to Colombo National Hospital. This church saw the highest number of casualties in the six early morning blasts which took place in Sri Lanka on Sunday.
     
    The mortal remains of the dead are yet to be moved, and the authorities are in the process of doing this. An exact number of casualties from Konchchikade will emerge after this.
     
    Input from Selva L

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Narendra Modi says 'no place for barbarism' in region

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the blast and said that there was "no place for such barbarism in our region". He added, "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured."

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Easter breakfast celebrations were going on at the three hotels when blasts occurred
     
    Easter breakfast celebrations were underway in the three hotels the explosions occurred, reporters said. Toll rises to 141, sources said. A curfew is likely to be imposed.
     
    Input by Madushka Balasuriya

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    PM Ranil Wickremesinghe chairs meeting with ministers, military personnel
     
    The emergency meeting between Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and ministers along with senior military personnel is underway. Harsha de Silva, economic reforms minister said that all measures were being taken to maintain peace and also that security has been tightened.

    "Please stay calm. Please act responsibly. Please NO politics. We must all act together as #SriLanka citizens. My condolences to all families who lost loved ones," he said.

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Two blasts in five-star hotels occurred at 8.45 am
     
    Input by Madhuska Balasuriya
     

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Leader of Opposition Sampanthan calls for perpetrators to be 'brought before law'
     
    The Leader of Opposition in the Sri Lankan parliament, Sampanthan said that he was "deeply saddened" by the "cowardly attacks. He said, "I urge His Excellency the President and The Prime Minister to take necessary steps to identify the preparators of these crimes and to bring them before the law.."
     
    He also appealed for solidarity for the families of the victims in Easter Sunday's attack. "I call upon all people of this country to come together and stand in solidarity with those who have lost their loved ones in these cowardly and tragic attacks. Let us stay together and be strong so that these extremists will not be able to take this country backwards."

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    PM Ranil Wickremesinghe condemns 'cowardly attack', calls for Sri Lankans to 'remain united'

    Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted after six explosions rocked the country on Sunday morning, as blasts occurred in three churches and three five-star hotels. He said,"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today."

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     

    Toll rises to 138 after six explosions across Sri Lanka

    At latest count, 138 people have been killed in the series of explosions across Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Sources said that there were 62 casualties in Negombo, while 42 people had died at the National Hospital. In Batticaloa there were 27 casualties reported while Colombo North reported 7 people dead.

    Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    RECAP: Mob attacked Methodist Church prayer centre on Palm Sunday

    The Aadara Sevana, a prayer centre run by the Methodist Church was attacked by a mob on 14 April, which was celebrated by the Christian community as Palm Sunday. The mob comprised of 20 to 25 youths, local reports said, and had issued death threats and pelted stones.

    They also held some churchgoers and two clergymen as "hostages" for nearly two hours until police were summoned to rescue them, Daily Mirror reported on Saturday.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Government school ordered to remain shut
     
    All the government schools have been ordered to remain close tomorrow and day after in view of multiple explosions in Sri Lanka.

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    RECAP: Three churches, three five-star hotels hit across Sri Lanka
     
    At least 52 people were killed in Sri Lanka on Sunday, police told AFP, when a string of blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches as worshippers attended Easter services.

    A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 42 people were killed in Colombo, where three hotels and a church were hit. Another 10 people were confirmed dead in the town of Batticaloa, in the east of the country, where another church was targeted.

    There were also reports of casualties in a blast at a church north of the capital and the toll was expected to rise. The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

    (AFP)

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     

    Police advises public to stay away from explosion sites 

    The Sri Lanka Police spokesperson in a press briefing noted that crowds were gathering at the various blast sites. However, this was impeding rescue operations, said. He also warned against gathering at the sites because areas are still at risk. He requested the public to cooperate with emergency responders.

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Toll rises to 52, reports AFP
     
    The toll in the Sri Lanka blasts has risen to 52, AFP reported quoting police sources.
     
     

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    President Maithripala Sirisena addresses nation, appeals for calm

    President Maithripala Sirisena addressed the nation in view of the series of explosions that hit Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Three chruches and three five-star hotels were targeted. Sirisena appealed for calm and said that all security personnel has been deployed to investigate the incident.

    The Sri Lankan information department has issued a statement warning against spreading rumors about the incident.

    Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Indian High Commission issues helpline numbers

    The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka issued helpline numbers in view of six explosions in the country on Sunday morning. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers : +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     

    PM Ranil Wickremesinghe calls an emergency meeting

    An emergency meeting has been called by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in view of the series of explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning. Reports also said that 200 troops of Army have been deployed in the affected areas.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     

    Visuals from outside the St. Anthony's church in Colombo's Kotchikade 

    Photo by Selva L

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    40 dead, 260 injured in series of six explosions

    At least 40 people are dead and over 260 have been injured in the series of six explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning, sources in the Colombo National Hospital said. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

    Input by Skandha Gunasekhra

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 19:12:21 IST

