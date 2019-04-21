Sri Lanka bomb blasts LIVE updates: Eighth blast occurs in Colombo's Orugodawatta, no casualties reported yet

Sri Lanka blasts LATEST updates: An eight blast has been reported from Colombo's Orugodawatta, however, no casualties have been reported so far.
A new blast hit the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on Sunday, police said, the eighth explosion in the country in a single day. Police said the blast hit the suburb of Orugodawatta in the north of the capital, but there were no further details on what was targeted.
Nearly 160 people have been confirmed dead so far in the string of attacks targeting hotels and churches.
State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardena said that an Islandwide curfew might be imposed until safety is assured. The minister also said that all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure safety of public.
The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no claims of responsibility so far, but documents seen by AFP show that Sri Lanka's police chief Pujuth Jayasundara issued an intelligence alert to top officers 10 days ago, warning that suicide bombers planned to hit "prominent churches".
"A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama'ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," the alert said.
A seventh blast has been reported in a suburb of Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo. Two people have died in this incident, taking the toll to 156.
In a bid to curb fake news and rumor-mongering, the Sri Lankan government is contemplating blocking WhatsApp and Viber. Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena is likely to pass an order regarding the same.
The toll in the explosions that occurred across Sri Lanka on Sunday morning has risen to 141, reports said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the blast and said that there was "no place for such barbarism in our region". He added, "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured."
Easter breakfast celebrations were underway in the three hotels the explosions occurred, reporters said. Toll rises to 141, sources said. A curfew is likely to be imposed.
Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted after six explosions rocked the country on Sunday morning, as blasts occurred in three churches and three five-star hotels. He said,"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today."
At latest count, 138 people have been killed in the series of explosions across Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Sources said that there were 62 casualties in Negombo, while 42 people had died at the National Hospital. In Batticaloa there were 27 casualties reported while Colombo North reported 7 people dead.
At least 52 people were killed in Sri Lanka on Sunday, police told AFP, when a string of blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches as worshippers attended Easter services.
A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 42 people were killed in Colombo, where three hotels and a church were hit. Another 10 people were confirmed dead in the town of Batticaloa, in the east of the country, where another church was targeted.
There were also reports of casualties in a blast at a church north of the capital and the toll was expected to rise. The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.
President Maithripala Sirisena addressed the nation in view of the series of explosions that hit Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Three chruches and three five-star hotels were targeted. Sirisena appealed for calm and said that all security personnel has been deployed to investigate the incident.
The Sri Lankan information department has issued a statement warning against spreading rumors about the incident.
An emergency meeting has been called by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in view of the blast and 200 troops of Army have been deployed in the affected area.
At least 40 people are dead and over 260 have been injured in the series of six explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning, sources in the Colombo National Hospital said. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital.
Sri Lanka was rocked by multiple explosions on Sunday morning targeting three churches, two in Kochchikade and Katana in Colombo and the third in Batticaloa, in the Eastern Province of the country during Easter mass. Meanwhile, explosions were also reported at two five-star hotels in Colombo.
The churches hit were in the north of the capital, and the town of Negombo, just outside Colombo, News18 reported.
One of the explosions was a St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade of the capital, Colombo. Another church in Katuwapitiya, Katana was also hit. According to local reports, another explosion was reported at a church in Batticaloa.
Explosions were reported at the luxury Shangri-La Hotel and Cinnamon Grand in Colombo today, according to local reports.
It was not immediately clear if the blasts had caused casualties. At least 80 people have been injured in two blasts at churches in Sri Lanka as worshippers attended Easter Sunday services, AFP reported.
"Eighty people have already been admitted, and more are still coming in," an official at the Colombo National Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.
With inputs from AFP
Casualties include nine foreigners; Americans, Dutch, British citizens among dead
Director General of the National Hospital Anil Jasinghe was quoted by reports as saying that of the 243 injured admitted, 42 had died. He also said that 13 foreigners were admitted out of which 9 had died.
AFP reported that American, Dutch, and British citizens were among those who had died in Sunday's attack.
The Srilanka defence ministry is likely to hold a press conference at 2.30 pm local time in view of six explosions that rocked the country in various locations.
Sri Lanka govt contemplating blocking Whatsapp, Viber to curb fake news
In a bid to curb fake news and rumor-mongering, the Sri Lankan government is contemplating blocking WhatsApp and Viber. Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena is likely to pass an order regarding the same.
President Ram Nath Kovind also condemned the explosions in Sri Lanka. "India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country. Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the blast and said that there was "no place for such barbarism in our region". He added, "India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured."
"Please stay calm. Please act responsibly. Please NO politics. We must all act together as #SriLanka citizens. My condolences to all families who lost loved ones," he said.
Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted after six explosions rocked the country on Sunday morning, as blasts occurred in three churches and three five-star hotels. He said,"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today."
Toll rises to 138 after six explosions across Sri Lanka
At latest count, 138 people have been killed in the series of explosions across Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Sources said that there were 62 casualties in Negombo, while 42 people had died at the National Hospital. In Batticaloa there were 27 casualties reported while Colombo North reported 7 people dead.
The Aadara Sevana, a prayer centre run by the Methodist Church was attacked by a mob on 14 April, which was celebrated by the Christian community as Palm Sunday. The mob comprised of 20 to 25 youths, local reports said, and had issued death threats and pelted stones.
They also held some churchgoers and two clergymen as "hostages" for nearly two hours until police were summoned to rescue them, Daily Mirror reported on Saturday.
A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 42 people were killed in Colombo, where three hotels and a church were hit. Another 10 people were confirmed dead in the town of Batticaloa, in the east of the country, where another church was targeted.
There were also reports of casualties in a blast at a church north of the capital and the toll was expected to rise. The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.
Police advises public to stay away from explosion sites
The Sri Lanka Police spokesperson in a press briefing noted that crowds were gathering at the various blast sites. However, this was impeding rescue operations, said. He also warned against gathering at the sites because areas are still at risk. He requested the public to cooperate with emergency responders.
President Maithripala Sirisena addressed the nation in view of the series of explosions that hit Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Three chruches and three five-star hotels were targeted. Sirisena appealed for calm and said that all security personnel has been deployed to investigate the incident.
The Sri Lankan information department has issued a statement warning against spreading rumors about the incident.
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka issued helpline numbers in view of six explosions in the country on Sunday morning. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers : +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe calls an emergency meeting
An emergency meeting has been called by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in view of the series of explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning. Reports also said that 200 troops of Army have been deployed in the affected areas.
Visuals from outside the St. Anthony's church in Colombo's Kotchikade
At least 40 people are dead and over 260 have been injured in the series of six explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning, sources in the Colombo National Hospital said. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital.
The holiday leave which was granted to the police personnel on the occasion of Easter has been cancelled with immediate effect due to the series of blast that occurred in Colombo on Sunday morning. The police spokesperson said that the IGP ordered all police personnel to be on duty following the explosions
1: St. Anthony's Church, Kochchikade
2: St.Sebastian's Church, Katuwapitiya
3: Church in Batticaloa
4: Kingsbury hotel
5: Shangri La hotel
6:Cinnamon Grand Hotel
25 people have been killed in the explosions, according to hospital sources. More than 250 people are injured and have been admitted to the Colombo national hospital. However, police said that the actual number of people who died in the explosions could not be ascertained yet.
80 injured, several feared dead after multiple explosions Colombo
At least 80 people were injured when multiple explosions hit churches in Sri Lanka on Sunday as worshippers attended Easter services, PTI reported.
