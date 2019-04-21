Sri Lanka blasts: Sushma Swaraj says 'closely monitoring' situation in Colombo after 160 people die in multiple explosions in churches, five-star hotels

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said that India was keeping a "close watch" after 160 people were killed in a string of blasts in Sri Lanka at hotels and churches as worshippers attended Easter service. The explosions were reported from two churches in Kochchikade and Batticaloa, and three five-star hotels and one church in Colombo on Sunday morning.

Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 21, 2019

Further the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka shared the contact details on Twitter for Indian citizens in need of assistance and for seeking clarification about the explosions in Colombo, the town of Negombo, outside the capital and in Batticalao, in the east of the country.

Explosions have been reported in Colombo and Batticaloa today. We are closely monitoring the situation. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers : +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 21, 2019

Explosions were reported at St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Colmbo and St Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Katana in Negombo. Police said another explosion was reported at a church in Batticaloa. Blasts were also reported from three high-end hotels in the natioanl capital — the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury in Colombo.

At least one of the victims was killed in Colombo's Cinnamon Grand Hotel, near the prime minister's official residence, where the blast ripped through a restaurant, a hotel official told AFP.

Earlier reports claimed that at least 42 people killed in Colombo, where three hotels and a church were hit, and another 10 dead in the town of Batticoloa. However, the number of dead has risen to 137 since then with more details awaited. Nine among the dead are foreigners. The number of injured is likely to be over three hundred, according to AFP.

The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility, CNN-News18 reported.

President Maithripala Sirisena in an address said he was shocked by the explosions and appealed for calm.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the attack as "cowardly" and said the government was working to "contain the situation."

I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) April 21, 2019

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera tweeted saying that the attacks killed "many innocent people" and appeared to be a "well-coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem and anarchy".

The first explosions were reported at St Anthony's Shrine, a church in Colombo and St Sebastian's Church in the town of Negombo just outside the capital. Dozens of people injured in the St Anthony's blast rushed into the Colombo National Hospital.

"A bomb attack to our church, please come and help if your family members are there," read a post in English on the Facebook page of the St Sebastian's Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo.

Shortly after the blasts were reported from the two churches, police also confirmed that the three hotels had also been attacked, along with a church in Batticaloa. An official at the Batticaloa hospital told AFP more than 300 people had been admitted with injuries following the blast there. "Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway," Sri Lanka's Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, Harsha de Silva tweeted.

Heads of Army, Navy, Airforce and IG along with Sec/Def, Sec/For Affairs meeting with @RWijewardene along with a few of us Ministers at MOD. All necessary emergency steps taken by Gov of #SriLanka. Soon official statement will be issued. pic.twitter.com/WkVQdcA5bT — Harsha de Silva (@HarshadeSilvaMP) April 21, 2019

He said he had been to two of the attacked hotels and was at the scene at St Anthony's Shrine and described "horrible scenes."

"I saw many body parts strewn all over," he tweeted, adding that there were "many casualties including foreigners. Please stay calm and indoors," he added.

Photos circulating on social media showed the roof of one church had been almost blown off in the blast. The floor was littered with a mixture of roof tiles, splintered wood and blood. Several people could be seen covered in blood, with some trying to help those with more serious injuries.

Only around six percent of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka is Catholic, but the religion is seen as a unifying force because it includes people from both the Tamil and majority Sinhalese ethnic groups.

