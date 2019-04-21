Sponsored by

Sri Lanka blasts LIVE updates: Toll rises to 52 after six explosions occur across country; President Maithripala Sirisena appeals for calm

World FP Staff Apr 21, 2019 12:04:10 IST
  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:04 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Government school ordered to remain shut
     
    All the government schools have been ordered to remain close tomorrow and day after in view of multiple explosions in Sri Lanka.

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    RECAP: Three churches, three five-star hotels hit across Sri Lanka
     
    At least 52 people were killed in Sri Lanka on Sunday, police told AFP, when a string of blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches as worshippers attended Easter services.

    A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said at least 42 people were killed in Colombo, where three hotels and a church were hit. Another 10 people were confirmed dead in the town of Batticaloa, in the east of the country, where another church was targeted.

    There were also reports of casualties in a blast at a church north of the capital and the toll was expected to rise. The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

    (AFP)

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     

    Police advises public to stay away from explosion sites 

    The Sri Lanka Police spokesperson in a press briefing noted that crowds were gathering at the various blast sites. However, this was impeding rescue operations, said. He also warned against gathering at the sites because areas are still at risk. He requested the public to cooperate with emergency responders.

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Toll rises to 52, reports AFP
     
    The toll in the Sri Lanka blasts has risen to 52, AFP reported quoting police sources.
     
     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:33 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    President Maithripala Sirisena addresses nation, appeals for calm

    President Maithripala Sirisena addressed the nation in view of the series of explosions that hit Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Three chruches and three five-star hotels were targeted. Sirisena appealed for calm and said that all security personnel has been deployed to investigate the incident.

    The Sri Lankan information department has issued a statement warning against spreading rumors about the incident.

    Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Indian High Commission issues helpline numbers

    The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka issued helpline numbers in view of six explosions in the country on Sunday morning. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers : +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:25 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     

    PM Ranil Wickremesinghe calls an emergency meeting

    An emergency meeting has been called by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in view of the series of explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning. Reports also said that 200 troops of Army have been deployed in the affected areas.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     

    Visuals from outside the St. Anthony's church in Colombo's Kotchikade 

    Photo by Selva Logeswaran

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    40 dead, 260 injured in series of six explosions

    At least 40 people are dead and over 260 have been injured in the series of six explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning, sources in the Colombo National Hospital said. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

    Input by Skandha Gunasekhra

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Visuals of series of explosions in Colombo
     
     

    Photo by Selva Logeswara

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Visuals of series of explosions in Colombo
     
     

    Photo by Selva Logeswaran

     
     

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Visuals of series of explosions in Colombo
     
     

    Photo by Selva Logeswaran

     
     

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Visuals of series of explosions in Colombo
     
     

    Photo by Selva Logeswaran

     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:03 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Leave of all police personnel cancelled with immediate effect

    The holiday leave which was granted to the police personnel on the occasion of Easter has been cancelled with immediate effect due to the series of blast that occurred in Colombo on Sunday morning. The police spokesperson said that the IGP ordered all police personnel to be on duty following the explosions

    Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Locations of the six explosions:

    1: St. Anthony's Church, Kochchikade

    2: St.Sebastian's Church, Katuwapitiya

    3: Church in Batticaloa  

    4: Kingsbury hotel

    5: Shangri La hotel

    6:Cinnamon Grand Hotel

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:55 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    25 dead in six explosions on churches and five-star hotels

    25 people have been killed in the explosions, according to hospital sources. More than 250 people are injured and have been admitted to the Colombo national hospital. However, police said that the actual number of people who died in the explosions could not be ascertained yet.

    Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Sushma Swaraj says India 'keeping a close watch' on situation
     
     
    External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted regarding the series of blast that have occurred in Sri Lanka's Colombo.
     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:41 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Police confirm sixth explosion at Batticaloa
     
     
    The police confirmed the sixth explosion at Batticaloa in Colombo. More than 300 people have been admitted to the Baticaloa hospital following the explosion at a church there.
     
     
    Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake
     

  • 10:38 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    St Anthony Church in Colombo's Kochchikade hit
     
     
    One of the blasts hit St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade of the capital, Colombo. The Colombo National Hospital said at least 80 people have been admitted with injuries, PTI reported.

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

     
    Blasts occurred at 8.45 am while Easter mass was in progress
     
     
    The blasts occurred at around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said, according to a PTI report.

  • 10:34 (IST)

    Sri Lanka blast latest updates

    80 injured, several feared dead after multiple explosions Colombo

    At least 80 people were injured when multiple explosions hit churches in Sri Lanka on Sunday as worshippers attended Easter services, PTI reported.

Sri Lanka blasts LATEST updates: President Maithripala Sirisena addressed the nation in view of the series of explosions that hit Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. Three chruches and three five-star hotels were targeted. Sirisena appealed for calm and said that all security personnel has been deployed to investigate the incident.

The Sri Lankan information department has issued a statement warning against spreading rumors about the incident.

An emergency meeting has been called by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in view of the blast and 200 troops of Army have been deployed in the affected area.

At least 40 people are dead and over 260 have been injured in the series of six explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning, sources in the Colombo National Hospital said. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

Sri Lanka was rocked by multiple explosions on Sunday morning targeting three churches, two in Kochchikade and Katana in Colombo and the third in Batticaloa, in the Eastern Province of the country during Easter mass. Meanwhile, explosions were also reported at two five-star hotels in Colombo.

The churches hit were in the north of the capital, and the town of Negombo, just outside Colombo, News18 reported.

One of the explosions was a St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade of the capital, Colombo. Another church in Katuwapitiya, Katana was also hit. According to local reports, another explosion was reported at a church in Batticaloa.

Explosions were reported at the luxury Shangri-La Hotel and Cinnamon Grand in Colombo today, according to local reports.

It was not immediately clear if the blasts had caused casualties. At least 80 people have been injured in two blasts at churches in Sri Lanka as worshippers attended Easter Sunday services, AFP reported.

"Eighty people have already been admitted, and more are still coming in," an official at the Colombo National Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 12:04:10 IST

