Sri Lanka blasts LIVE updates: Govt announces compensation for victims; vows to completely repair damaged churches

Sri Lanka blasts LATEST updates: Government spokesperson Rajitha Senaratne said that each victim in the attacks will be paid 1 million Sri Lankan rupees (USD 5,722), while about 1,00,000 Sri Lankan rupees (USD 572) would be given for the costs of the funeral processions, The Sunday Times reported.
He said that the injured in the attacks would be paid between 100,000 Sri Lankan rupees (USD 570)- 300,000 Sri Lankan rupees (USD 1717). The spokesperson also stressed that all the damaged churches will be completely repaired by the government.
The Indian High Commission in Colombo confirmed the deaths of two more Indians in the attacks. The names of the deceased are Vemurai Tulsiram and SR Nagaraj, according to the High Commission's Twitter handle.
A bomb found inside a van parked in Kotahena, an area near the St Anthony's Shrine, was defused through a controlled detonation. No casualties were reported.
The US State Department revised its travel advisory, stating that terrorist groups may be plotting similar attacks.
Sri Lankan Special Task Force and Sri Lanka Air Force bomb disposal unit defused a suspected parcel inside a van near the St Anthony's Church, Kochchikade.
Sri Lanka Police recovered 87 low explosive detonators abandoned at the Bastian Mawatha private bus stand in Pettah, the police spokesperson said on Monday.
The National Security Council has ordered a conditional state of emergency, including Gazette clauses under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. The order will be imposed starting midnight on Monday.
Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena is likely to delcare a nation-wide national emergency from midnight on Sunday, CNN-News18 reported.
The Sri Lankan government is seeking global assistance to investigate the possibility of the perpetrators of the crime having international links, reports said.
Documents seen by AFP show Sri Lanka's police chief issued a warning on 11 April, saying that a "foreign intelligence agency" had reported NTJ was planning attacks on churches and the Indian high commission.
Reports also said that Sirisena was likely to declare 23 April as the national day of mourning in tribute to the victims of the explosions on Sunday.
Seven suicide bombers were involved in eight blasts that targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in Negombo and Zeon Church in Batticaloa when the Easter Sunday mass were in progress. The explosions also struck three five-star hotels in Colombo — the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.
No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attacks, but police have so far arrested 24 people.
A local outfit identified as the National Tawheed Jamath is suspected of plotting the deadly Easter blasts that killed 290 people and wounded 500 others in the worst terror attack in the country's history, a top Sri Lankan minister said on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference, the minister said that the Chief of National Intelligence had warned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding the probable attacks before 11 April.
"On 4 April, international intelligence agencies had warned of these attacks. The IGP was informed on 9 April," Senaratne said. He said that the local outfit identified as the National Tawheed Jamath — a radical Muslim group — is suspected of plotting the deadly explosions. "There may be international links to them," he added.
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy confirmed the deaths of four JD(S) workers from a seven-member team that was on a tour in Sri Lanka's Colombo.
He said, "I am deeply pained at the loss of our people in the #colombo attacks. Out of the seven missing after the #TerrorAttack, four have been declared dead. Their names are Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh, KM Lakshminarayan, M Rangappa, and KG Hanumantharayappa."
The Easter Sunday attacks on three churches in Sri Lanka mark a devastating escalation of violence against a Christian minority that has been targeted in the past, but never to such brutal and deadly effect.
Ethnic and religious violence has plagued Sri Lanka for decades, with a 37-year conflict with Tamil rebels that claimed 100,000 lives and an upswing in recent years in clashes between the Buddhist majority and Muslims.
While there have been attacks on Christians, their community had been left relatively unscathed, with anti-Muslim riots — whipped up in part by hardline, right-wing Buddhists grabbing the headlines.
But that changed with Sunday's bombings on St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, St Sebastian's in Negombo to the north of the capital and the church in the eastern city of Batticaloa.
All three were left in ruins, bodies slumped over pews or lined up in aisles, torn bibles strewn over the floor. Along with attacks on four hotels, more than 200 people were killed.
Hours after the initial series of explosions in churches and hotels, police raided two addresses. There were explosions at both of these addresses, with three police officers killed at one location in a suicide blast. A home-made bomb was defused at the Colombo airport late on Sunday.
For many Sri Lankans, Sunday's attacks against churches and high-end hotels brought back painful memories of a conflict that lasted three decades and killed as many as 100,000 people.
During those years, bomb attacks were a regular occurrence, and left many Sri Lankans on edge in the streets and on public transport. In the capital, street sweeper Malathi Wickrama said Monday he was now nervous doing his job.
"Now we are afraid to even touch black plastic bags with garbage," he said. "The string of blasts yesterday brings back memories of the time when we were afraid to go in buses or trains because of parcel bombs."
With the lifting of a nationwide curfew early Monday morning, people began to emerge into Colombo's streets, where security was heavy.
The Associated Press quoted a Sri Lankan government forensic analyst as saying that six of the explosions that occurred in three churches, and three hotels on Easter Sunday were carried out by seven suicide bombers.
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed shock over reports of missing JD(S) workers from a team of seven in the Sri Lanka blasts on Sunday. Two others have been reported dead.
"I'm shocked to hear that a 7-member team of JD(S) workers from Karnataka, who were touring Colombo (Sri Lanka), has gone missing after bomb blasts. 2 of them are feared killed. I'm in constant touch with Indian High Commission on reports of those missing," ANI quoted him as saying.
The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that two JD(S) workers have died in the blast that occurred in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Easter Sunday. CNN-News18 reported that a team of seven JD(S) workers had gone to Colombo on 20 April, and also that five of them are missing.
The report also said that Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he was "shocked" with the news of the missing JD(S) workers.
At least six Indians have been killed in a string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, which struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, officials told PTI on Monday.
The police said on Monday that at least six Indian nationals have been reported among the foreigners who died in the blasts. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday identified two more individuals killed in the blasts on Sunday.
"We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday, KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa," Swaraj retweeted the Indian High Commission in Colombo's tweet. On Sunday, Swaraj, in a series of tweets, identified the three Indians as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.
Sri Lankan authorities blocked most social media after Easter Sunday attacks killed more than 200 people, with officials saying the temporary move was meant to curtail the spread of false information and ease tensions.
The NetBlocks observatory said it detected an intentional blackout of popular services including Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Viber.
The defense ministry said the shutdown would extend until the government concludes its investigation into the bomb blasts that rocked churches, luxury hotels and other sites.
Sri Lanka police on Monday said that the van which had carried explosives to carry out bomb attacks at the three hotels had been arrested with its driver. A safe house where the bombers had lived for nearly three months leading to the attacks were discovered in the south of Colombo suburb of Panadura.
Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 24 people from the minority Muslim community in connection with the multiple blasts that rocked the island nation on Sunday, killing over 290 people.
PTI quoted police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekera as saying that the number of arrests on the incidents has now gone up to 24.
Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe urged people to be united and coordinate with the security forces in their investigation into the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 290 people and injured hundreds more.
He also asked people to refrain from spreading fake news and misinformation as that would "divert" the time and efforts of the security forces "from bringing the perpetrators of the crime to justice".
Sri Lankan government has refused to disclose details of the 13 people who were arrested in connection with the bomb blasts. The decision has been taken to prevent them from getting publicity. “Don't give extremists a voice. Don't help to make them martyrs," State Minister of Defence, Ruwan Wijewardene, told reporters when asked for details of those in custody.
The toll from attacks on churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka rose significantly to 290, and about 500 people were also wounded, police told Reuters on Monday.
The toll overnight had stood at 207. Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera declined to give a breakdown of those killed and wounded at each of the three churches and four hotels hit on Sunday, attacks that marked the most significant violence since a bloody civil war ended 10 years ago.
A memo that warned of a potential attack was circulated a day before the deadly explosions in Sri Lanka, reports CNN. The memo dated 11 April was signed by Sri Lanka's deputy inspector general of police. Titled Information of an Alleged Plan attack, the memo stated: "The State Intelligence service stated that information has been received regarding an alleged plan of suicidal attack by the leader of 'Nations Thawahid Jaman Mohomad Saharan.'"
An improvised pipe bomb discovered close to Colombo's main airport was successfully defused by the Sri Lanka airforce, police said. A police source told AFP that a "homemade" pipe bomb had been found late Sunday on a road leading towards the main terminal, which remains open with heavy security after Easter Sunday's deadly bomb attacks.
"It was a homemade bomb, with explosives put into a pipe," said the source. Airforce spokesperson Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne said the IED was believed to be locally manufactured.
The discovery comes after a series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services, killing at least 207 people, including dozens of foreigners. "It was a crude six-foot pipe bomb that was found by the roadside," an air force spokesman said. "We have removed it and safely defused it at an air force location."
There were disruptions to flights, but Sri Lanka's national carrier Sri Lankan has already asked leaving passengers to report to check-in counters at least four hours prior to departure because of tight security checks at the Bandaranaike International airport.
The apparently coordinated attacks were the deadliest to hit the country in the decade since the end of a bloody civil war that killed up to 100,000 people and evoked painful memories for many Sri Lankans.
Three Lankan policemen killed in blasts posthumously promoted
Three policemen, who were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up causing the concrete floor of a two-storey building to crash on them in the Sri Lankan capital, have been posthumously promoted.
One Sub Inspector and two constables were killed during a raid at a house in Colombo north suburb of Orugodawatta at Dematagoda on Sunday. When they entered the house, a suicide bomber blew himself, killing all of them. The Sub-Police Inspector was posthumously promoted as an Inspector while the two constables have been promoted to the ranks of Sergeants, he said.
Three of Danish billionaire’s four children killed in blasts
Three of the four children of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen were killed in the Easter day attacks in Sri Lanka.
Danish media have reported that Holch Povlsen his wife Anne and their four children were in Sri Lanka on vacation at the moment of the attacks. "I can confirm that three children have been killed," Jesper Stubkier, the communications manager for Povlsen’s company Bestseller, said in a statement.
Considered to be Denmark's richest man, 46-year-old Holch Povlsen is the main shareholder in the online fashion retailer ASOS as well as owning Bestseller. The group, which includes brands such as Vero Moda, Only and Jack & Jones, has more than 3,000 stores in 70 countries.
Battle against extremism in Sri Lanka is 'America's fight, too', says Pompeo
He vowed that the United States will keep fighting "radical Islamic terror" after devastating attacks in Sri Lanka. "Radical Islamic terror remains a threat. We are continuing to do real work against these evil human beings," Pompeo told reporters.
"This is America's fight, too," added Pompeo, who said he had spoken by telephone with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Asked if the threat showed the continued risks from the Islamic State group, Pompeo said the United States needs to "remain active and vigilant" around the world. "Sadly, this evil exists in the world," he said.
39 foreign tourists killed in attacks
Sri Lanka's minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels, while another 28 were wounded.
John Amaratunga says his ministry is working closely with the ministry of foreign affairs and local diplomatic missions to "ensure formalities with regard to the victims are sorted out as quickly as possible."
In Monday's statement he added, "The government has already offered assistance to all victims, the damaged places of worship as well as the hotels affected by Sunday's attacks." He said Sri Lanka's tourism industry and the government was doing everything possible to ensure the safety of those in the country.
Terrorist groups continuing to plot possible attacks, says US's revised travel advisory
The US State Department said in a revised travel advisory that ‘terrorist groups’ were continuing to plot possible attacks in Sri Lanka after the blasts on Sunday. “Terrorists may attack with little or no warning,” it said in the revised warning.
The advisory said possible targets included tourist locations, transportation hubs, shopping malls, hotels, places of worship, airports and other public areas.
Reuters
Indian Coast Guard on high alert to prevent escape of perpetrators
The Indian Coast Guard is on high alert along the maritime boundary with Sri Lanka to prevent the escape of perpetrators behind the series of explosions that occurred on Easter Sunday, ANI reported. Ships and maritime surveillance aircraft Dornier have been deployed on the maritime border.
National Security Council orders 'Conditional state of emergency' to be effective tonight
The National Security Council has ordered a conditional state of emergency, including Gazette clauses under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. The order will be imposed starting midnight on Monday.
Rajitha Senaratne says international links will be probed
Government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said that the Sri Lanka government will investigate links between the local outfit suspected to be responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks and international elements. "We don't see that only a small organisation in this country can do all that," he said.
"We are now investigating the international support for them, and their other links, how they produced the suicide bombers here, and how they produced bombs like this," he added, at a press conference.
Sri Lanka police recover 87 low explosive detonators in Pettah
Sri Lanka Police recovered 87 low explosive detonators abandoned at the Bastian Mawatha private bus stand in Pettah, the police spokesperson said on Monday.
Sri Lanka govt seeks international assistance in probe into international links
The Sri Lankan government is seeking global assistance to investigate the possibility of the perpetrators of the crime having international links, reports said.
Documents seen by AFP show Sri Lanka's police chief issued a warning on 11 April, saying that a "foreign intelligence agency" had reported NTJ was planning attacks on churches and the Indian high commission.
Reports also said that Sirisena was likely to declare 23 April as the national day of mourning in tribute to the victims of the explosions on Sunday.
Nationwide emergency to be declared by Maithripala Sirisena from midnight today
Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena is likely to delcare a nation-wide national emergency from midnight on Sunday, CNN-News18 reported.
All bombers were Sri Lankan nationals, says minister
Health Minister and the government spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne, also said that all suicide bombers involved in the blasts are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals.
Seven suicide bombers were involved in eight blasts that targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in Negombo and Zeon Church in Batticaloa when the Easter Sunday mass were in progress. The explosions also struck three five-star hotels in Colombo — the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.
HD Kumaraswamy names missing JD(S) workers
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, confirming the deaths of four JD(S) workers named the party workers who are still reported missing. "The three others who are missing are H ShivuKumar,A Maregowda and H Puttaraju. The Chief Secretary’s office is in constant touch with the Resident Commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, and the families of the victims and the missing persons for further information on the," he tweeted.
Update: HD Kumaraswamy says four JD(S) workers confirmed dead in Sri Lanka attacks
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy confirmed the deaths of four JD(S) workers from a seven-member team that was on a tour in Sri Lanka's Colombo.
He said, "I am deeply pained at the loss of our people in the #colombo attacks. Out of the seven missing after the #TerrorAttack, four have been declared dead. Their names are Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh, KM Lakshminarayan, M Rangappa, and KG Hanumantharayappa."
24 arrested suspects transferred to CID custody
The number of arrests in connection with the series of explosions in Sri Lanka are currently at 24 and they have been transferred into the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for further investigations, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera was quoted as saying by the local TV.
Indians looking for missing kin in Sri Lanka tweet to Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who gained the reputation of being accessible for Indians at home and abroad via her Twitter account, has been responding to queries about missing family members after a series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
Indian families reach out to Sushma Swaraj for news on missing kin
India on Sunday strongly condemned the serial blasts in Sri Lanka and called for concerted global action to deal with terrorism. The Ministry of External Affairs, through India in Sri Lanka, also released helpline numbers for Indians looking for assistance.
Three Sri Lankan policemen also lost their lives in suicide bombs in Colombo
Hours after the initial series of explosions in churches and hotels, police raided two addresses. There were explosions at both of these addresses, with three police officers killed at one location in a suicide blast. A home-made bomb was defused at the Colombo airport late on Sunday.
RECAP: Kerala govt sends medical team to assist Sri Lankan authorities
The Kerala government has formed a medical team of 15 experts to assist Sri Lanka blasts victims. Discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs is underway to make necessary arrangements to send the team to Sri Lanka to assist the blast victims.
'We are resilient people': Sri Lankans say life must go on
In Colombo, some residents were making their way into work, determined to maintain a semblance of normality despite the tragedy. "We are resilient people," said Nuwan Samarweera, a 50-year-old office worker.
Two suicide bombers attacked Shangri La, one each targeted Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury hotels
A Sri Lankan government forensic crime analyst tells The Associated Press that the six near-simultaneous attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels in and around Colombo on Easter Sunday were carried out by seven suicide bombers.
The government analyst Ariyananda Welianga says an analysis of the attackers’ body parts collected from the scenes shows that the attacks were suicide bombings.
Welianga says two people were involved in the attack at the Shangri-La hotel. One bomber each attacked the Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels and St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, St. Sebastian’s church in the city of Negombo and Zion Church in the city of Batticaloa.
RECAP: Narendra Modi held telephonic conversation with Maithripala Sirisena and Ranil Wickremesinghe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after serial blasts hit island nation.
RECAP: Narendra Modi condemned Sri Lanka blasts, reiterated 'national security' as poll plank in rally on Sunday
After condemning the series of deadly bomb attacks on Sri Lankan churches and luxury hotels on Sunday that killed more than 200 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told voters that they needed to elect him to a second term as only he can beat the “terrorists” threatening India.
US state department issues travel advisory, says 'terrorist groups' may continue to plot attacks
The US state department said in a revised travel advisory ‘terrorist groups’ were continuing to plot possible attacks in Sri Lanka, Reuters reported, after 290 people were killed and about 500 wounded in blasts in churches and luxury hotels on Sunday.
“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning,” it said in the revised warning, which was dated Sunday US time. It said possible targets included tourist locations, transportation hubs, shopping malls, hotels, places of worship, airports and other public areas.
Update: Govt officials say six blasts were carried out by 7 suicide bombers
The Associated Press quoted a Sri Lankan government forensic analyst as saying that six of the explosions that occurred in three churches, and three hotels on Easter Sunday were carried out by seven suicide bombers.
HD Kumaraswamy mourns deaths of two JD(S) workers whom he 'knew personally'
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy condoled the death of the two JD(S) workers in the series of explosions that rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday. He was quoted by ANI as saying, "EAM Sushma Swaraj has confirmed death of 2 Kannadigas, KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, in the bomb blasts in Colombo. I'm deeply shocked at the loss of our JD(S) party workers, whom I know personally. We stand with their families in this hour of grief."
Andhra Pradesh tourists narrowly escape explosion at Shangri La hotel
Five people from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district had a narrow escape in the serial bomb blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing over 200 people.
Amilineni Surendra Babu, who is the head of a construction firm, sustained minor injuries while his friends escaped unhurt when a bomb went off at Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, where they were staying. The group, which was on a tour to Sri Lanka, was having breakfast at the hotel when a bomb ripped through the premises.
In the stampede that followed, Surendra Babu sustained minor injuries.
Sri Lanka blasts bear resemblance to 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, says report
An explainer by Foreign Policy titled 'What’s Behind the Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka?' drew parallels between the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and Sunday's series of explosions in Sri Lanka. The report also said that the coordinated attacks on various locations suggested "a degree of sophistication, planning, funding, and reach."
The report added, "While authorities are still piecing together what happened, the blasts bear at least some resemblance to the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai, which simultaneously targeted two luxury hotels, a busy railway terminal, and a Jewish outreach center.
"According to Indian intelligence, the Mumbai attacks were designed not only to cause the highest possible number of casualties but also to target groups—such as Western tourists—that would lead to the greatest amount of international media coverage."
Reuters recorded 86 incidents of discrimination, violence against Christians in Sri Lanka in 2018
An explainer by Foreign Policy titled ' What’s Behind the Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka?' said that Reuters cited the National Christian Evangelical Alliance of Sri Lanka, which represents more than 200 churches, as having "recorded 86 incidents of discrimination, threats, and violence against Christians last year."
HD Kumaraswamy in 'constant' touch with Indian High Commission over missing JD(S) workers
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed shock over reports of missing JD(S) workers from a team of seven in the Sri Lanka blasts on Sunday. Two others have been reported dead.
"I'm shocked to hear that a 7-member team of JD(S) workers from Karnataka, who were touring Colombo (Sri Lanka), has gone missing after bomb blasts. 2 of them are feared killed. I'm in constant touch with Indian High Commission on reports of those missing," ANI quoted him as saying.
Five JD(S) workers missing after Sri Lanka blasts, two workers dead
Reports quoted MEA sources as saying that two JD(S) workers have died in the blast that occurred in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Easter Sunday. CNN-News18 reported that a team of seven JD(S) workers had gone to Colombo on 20 April, and also that five of them are missing.
The report also said that Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he was "shocked" with the news of the missing JD(S) workers.
Sri Lankans line up to donate blood for those injured in blasts
Several Sri Lankans took to social media to ask for blood donors soon after the attacks took place on Easter Sunday morning. The series of eight explosions have left at least 290 dead and hundreds injured.
People AP spoke to were heartened by the fact that their social media feeds were flooded with photos of the lines of people waiting to give blood on Sunday. Lines so long “you can’t see the end.”
Internet censorship watchdog says blocking social media could be 'ineffective'
NetBlocks cautioned that such post-attack blackouts are often ineffective. “What we’ve seen is that when social media is shut down, it creates a vacuum of information that’s readily exploited by other parties,” said Alp Toker, executive director of the London-based group. “It can add to the sense of fear and can cause panic.”
The group said its monitoring of Sri Lankan internet connectivity found no disruptions to the fundamental infrastructure of the internet, meaning the blackout was directed at specific services. Some social media outlets, such as Twitter, appeared unaffected, but the blockage affected popular messaging services.
“That’s going to be a problem for people trying to communicate with friends and family,” Toker said.
Social media, messaging platforms continue to be blocked
Sri Lankan authorities blocked most social media after Easter Sunday attacks killed more than 200 people, with officials saying the temporary move was meant to curtail the spread of false information and ease tensions.
The NetBlocks observatory said it detected an intentional blackout of popular services including Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Viber.
The defense ministry said the shutdown would extend until the government concludes its investigation into the bomb blasts that rocked churches, luxury hotels and other sites.
Six Indians killed in Sri Lanka blasts
At least six Indians have been killed in a string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, which struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, officials told PTI on Monday.
World leaders condemn Sri Lanka blasts
Religious and world leaders have condemned a series of blasts in Sri Lanka that killed at least 290 people on Sunday, including dozens of foreigners with British, Dutch and American citizens believed to be among them.
No claim of responsibility for attacks yet; police fear communal violence
There was still no claim of responsibility for the series of bomb blasts on churches and five-star hotels across Sri Lanka. There were fears the attacks could spark a renewal of communal violence, with police reporting late on Sunday there had been a petrol bomb attack on a mosque in the northwest and arson attacks on two shops owned by Muslims in the west.
Update: 24 arrested in connection with Easter Sunday explosions
Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 24 people from the minority Muslim community in connection with the multiple blasts that rocked the island nation on Sunday, killing over 290 people.
PTI quoted police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekera as saying that the number of arrests on the incidents has now gone up to 24.
A look at the elements of unrest in Sri Lanka: Separatist sentiments
Sri Lanka, an island nation of some 23 million people, was dominated for decades by the sharp divide between the majority Sinhalese, who are overwhelmingly Buddhist, and the minority Tamil, who are Hindu, Muslim and Christian.
The mistreatment of Tamils helped nurture the growth of armed separatists and led to nearly 30 years of civil war, with Tamil Tiger fighters eventually creating a de facto independent homeland in the country’s north.
The Tigers were crushed in a 2009 government offensive, with some observers believing that tens of thousands of Tamils died in the last few months of fighting alone.
Sri Lanka authorities say 'international elements' are involved
Sri Lankan investigators probing the series of explosions said that the "involvement of international elements is clear” from the pattern the blasts. They also suspect that “two or three more bombs” are still undetected, The Indian Express reported.
Timeline of the Sri Lanka bomb blasts
The first five explosions occured within 20 minutes. Beginning at the Shangri La hotel, St. Anthony’s Church and the Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo and the St Sebastian Catholic Church in Negambo at 8.45 am on Easter Sunday.
At 8.50, an explosion went off in the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in the capital and at 9.05 am a blast occurred at the Zion Roman Catholic Church in Batticaloa. Reuters reported.
Global community extends solidarity to victims in Sri Lanka blasts
The Eiffel Tower went dark at the stroke of midnight on Sunday to pay tribute to those who were killed in the series of explosions across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. At least 290 people have lost their lives as per the latest toll count.
In Israel's capital Tel Aviv, the municipality building was lit with the Sri Lankan flag to honour the victims in the attack.
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe urges coordination with security forces
Sri Lanka prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe urged people to be united and coordinate with the security forces in their investigation into the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 290 people and injured hundreds more.
He also asked people to refrain from spreading fake news and misinformation as that would "divert" the time and efforts of the security forces "from bringing the perpetrators of the crime to justice".
Indefinite curfew lifted after arrest of 13 suspects
Sri Lanka on Monday lifted the curfew which was indefinitely imposed after the island nation was rocked with eight blasts targeting churches and hotels, PTI reported.
Sri Lankan government on Sunday imposed curfew with immediate effect after the blasts which was lifted at 6 am Monday morning, police said.
Maithripala Sirisena has called for National Security Council meeting on Monday
Reuters quoted a Sri Lanka government source as saying that President Maithripala Sirisena, who was abroad when the attacks happened, has called a meeting of the National Security Council early on Monday.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is likely to attend the meeting, the report added.
Toll: Casualties rise to 290, over 500 injured
The toll from attacks on churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka rose significantly to 290, and about 500 people were also wounded, police told Reuters on Monday.
The toll overnight had stood at 207. Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera declined to give a breakdown of those killed and wounded at each of the three churches and four hotels hit on Sunday, attacks that marked the most significant violence since a bloody civil war ended 10 years ago.
Japan confirms one citizen killed in Sunday's blasts
Japan is confirming one of its citizens was killed in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka and at least four were wounded.
Foreign Minister Taro Kono offered his condolences to all the victims of the attacks and expressed Japan’s commitment in “combatting terrorism” and solidarity with Sri Lanka.
Toll: Casualties rose overnight, but official confirmation spending
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said Monday the death toll, which was 207 late on Sunday, had risen overnight but the figure wasn’t immediately released.
Probe into explosions to examine possible intelligence failures
Police in Sri Lanka say the investigation into the Easter Sunday bombings will examine reports that the intelligence community failed to detect or warn of possible suicide attacks before the violence.
Two government ministers have alluded to intelligence failures. Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said Monday that the Criminal Investigation Department investigating the blasts will look into the reports.
Authorities ignored intelligence memo that warned of attacks on Saturday
A memo that warned of a potential attack was circulated a day before the deadly explosions in Sri Lanka, reports CNN. The memo dated 11 April was signed by Sri Lanka's deputy inspector general of police.
Titled Information of an Alleged Plan attack, the memo stated: "The State Intelligence service stated that information has been received regarding an alleged plan of suicidal attack by the leader of 'Nations Thawahid Jaman Mohomad Saharan.'"
"According to information from that statement, would like you to give special attention and inform your staff to provide special security measures to the areas covered by your division," it read. The warning was ignored and no action was taken.
Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also acknowledged that there was prior information, but he was not informed about it.
Sri Lanka's national carrier asks passengers to reach airport 4 hours prior to departure
There were disruptions to flights, but Sri Lanka’s national carrier Sri Lankan has already asked leaving passengers to report to check-in counters at least four hours prior to departure because of tight security checks at the Bandaranaike International airport.
The apparently coordinated attacks were the deadliest to hit the country in the decade since the end of a bloody civil war that killed up to 100,000 people and evoked painful memories for many Sri Lankans.
Ninth bomb was defused close to Colombo main airport
An improvised pipe bomb discovered close to Colombo's main airport was successfully defused by the Sri Lanka airforce, police said.
A police source told AFP that a "homemade" pipe bomb had been found late Sunday on a road leading towards the main terminal, which remains open with heavy security after Easter Sunday's deadly bomb attacks.
"It was a homemade bomb, with explosives put into a pipe," said the source.
13 arrested for Easter Sunday blasts
Sri Lankan police have arrested 13 men in connection with bomb blasts on churches and hotels that killed more than 200 people, officials said Monday.
Authorities have not made public details on those held after Sunday's attacks. But a police source told AFP the 13 were detained at two locations in and around Colombo.
The source said the 13 men are from the same radical group.
19:34 (IST)
Priest recounts bomb blast at St Sebastian Church
The assistant parish priest of the St Sebastian Church said that the Easter Sunday service was reduced to people wailing and shouting and nobody knew what was happening.
Sanjeewa Appuphamy said that hundreds of people had turned up for the Easter celebrations in the church and it was almost the end of morning's celebrations when the bomb went off. ”Broken glass, dust, all of a sudden covered all the church. People were shouting, weeping, we didn't know what was happening," the priest said.
The church, built in 1946, is one of the many churches in Sri Lanka dedicated to St Sebastian who is considered a martyr in the Catholic Church history.
Bishop J D Anthony said that the church's rural location made it an unlikely target. "We never expected such a thing to happen, especially in a place of religious worship. This church is in a very rural area so we never expected this to happen here,” he said.
19:25 (IST)
Three Lankan policemen killed in blasts posthumously promoted
Three policemen, who were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up causing the concrete floor of a two-storey building to crash on them in the Sri Lankan capital, have been posthumously promoted.
One Sub Inspector and two constables were killed during a raid at a house in Colombo north suburb of Orugodawatta at Dematagoda on Sunday. When they entered the house, a suicide bomber blew himself, killing all of them. The Sub-Police Inspector was posthumously promoted as an Inspector while the two constables have been promoted to the ranks of Sergeants, he said.
PTI
19:22 (IST)
First victim from the US in Sri Lanka blasts named
The first US national to be named dead in the blasts in Sri Lanka was Dieter Kowalski, an employee of education publishing company Pearson. Kowalski was a senior leader of the company's operation services team and was killed in the terror attacks after he arrived at his hotel in Colombo.
19:09 (IST)
Three of Danish billionaire’s four children killed in blasts
Three of the four children of Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen were killed in the Easter day attacks in Sri Lanka.
Danish media have reported that Holch Povlsen his wife Anne and their four children were in Sri Lanka on vacation at the moment of the attacks. "I can confirm that three children have been killed," Jesper Stubkier, the communications manager for Povlsen’s company Bestseller, said in a statement.
Considered to be Denmark's richest man, 46-year-old Holch Povlsen is the main shareholder in the online fashion retailer ASOS as well as owning Bestseller. The group, which includes brands such as Vero Moda, Only and Jack & Jones, has more than 3,000 stores in 70 countries.
18:55 (IST)
Razeena died in blast as she was checking out from hotel
Razeena Khader, the Keralite woman who died in a bomb blast at Colombo, was about to check out from a hotel there after a week's stay with her husband when the explosion occurred, a relative said.
As her husband had to leave urgently for Dubai, Razeena saw him off at the airport in the morning and came back to the Shangri-La hotel where she was staying to check out, when the explosion took place, Usman, her brother-in-law, told reporters.
The couple, who are settled in Dubai, had gone to Colombo to meet Razeenas relatives there. The couple has two children, Fara and Khanfar, who are settled in the US, he said.
PTI
18:50 (IST)
Christians afraid to visit churches after blasts
Members of Sri Lanka's Christian minority have been left afraid to go to church after deadly attacks that hit Easter services, killing nearly 300 and stoking fears of communal violence.
Ranjan Christopher Fernard, a 55-year-old taxi driver from Negombo, said he was nervous about attending church after the attacks, which killed his friend's 11-year-old son. "Tonight we (my family) will all go to church to pray for the victims. Of course I feel afraid, but we have to go to church, we have to pray for the injured to get well soon," he said.
"We never thought we would ever be targeted. We never thought we would ever need protection," said a priest in the grounds of St Sebastian Church.
A pastor at People's Church in Colombo, who declined to be named, said police had told churches last week that they should brace for possible "incidents" and stay vigilant. "We increased security at our church last week. We have also been checking vehicles coming into the church premises," he said.
AFP
18:39 (IST)
Battle against extremism in Sri Lanka is 'America's fight, too', says Pompeo
He vowed that the United States will keep fighting "radical Islamic terror" after devastating attacks in Sri Lanka. "Radical Islamic terror remains a threat. We are continuing to do real work against these evil human beings," Pompeo told reporters.
"This is America's fight, too," added Pompeo, who said he had spoken by telephone with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Asked if the threat showed the continued risks from the Islamic State group, Pompeo said the United States needs to "remain active and vigilant" around the world. "Sadly, this evil exists in the world," he said.
AFP
18:32 (IST)
Wife, sister of Shangri La Hotel bomber killed in separate suicide blast
The wife and sister of the suicide bomber at the Shangri La Hotel in Sri Lanka were also killed in a separate suicide blast after a bomber blew himself up causing the concrete floor of a two-storey building to crash on them in a suburb in northern Colombo, police told a court here on Monday.
The police also informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court that the suicide bomber of the Shangri-La hotel has been identified as Insan Seelavan, owner of a factory in Avissawella-Wellampitiya road, the Daily Mirror reported.
The wife and sister of the suicide bomber at the Shangri La Hotel were killed in a blast inside a house in Dematagoda, police told the court.
PTI
18:08 (IST)
17:53 (IST)
High Commission in Colombo confirms deaths of two more Indians
17:51 (IST)
Day after blasts, Sri Lanka's Negombo a town in mourning
Relatives weep near the coffin with the remains of 12-year Sneha Savindi, who was a victim of Easter Sunday bombing at St Sebastian Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Easter Sunday bombings of churches, luxury hotels and other sites was Sri Lanka's deadliest violence since a devastating civil war in the South Asian island nation ended a decade ago.
17:43 (IST)
Relatives endure grim screening to identify dead at Colombo morgue
Some hid their eyes, some collapsed in tears as gruesome images of victims from Sri Lanka's Easter massacre were projected on to a screen in front of distraught relatives at a Colombo morgue on Monday.
The pictures of some of the 290 dead are disturbing, with faces battered and bodies missing limbs.
A Roman Catholic priest and a Buddhist counterpart waited in the corner of the courtyard to intervene when one of scores of people in the audience recognised a mother, brother or child.
Many of the dead from attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels have been taken to the government morgue and people queued in the heat to get into the heart-wrenching identification slideshow.
Eighteen bodies were released on Monday morning after relatives recognised a victim from the gruesome images shown in a corner of the morgue courtyard.
Identification is painstaking, physically and emotionally. Many badly mutilated bodies will only be identified with the DNA of relatives, officials said.
Inputs from AFP
17:18 (IST)
Explosion occurred within 10 minutes of us evacuating our house, says local
"The explosion took place around 30 minutes ago and my house is situated near the site of the blast. There was a white van parked at the spot. Within less than 10 of us evacuating our houses, the blast occurred," a local said.
Input by Aanya Wipulasena
17:03 (IST)
39 foreign tourists killed in attacks
Sri Lanka's minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels, while another 28 were wounded.
John Amaratunga says his ministry is working closely with the ministry of foreign affairs and local diplomatic missions to "ensure formalities with regard to the victims are sorted out as quickly as possible."
In Monday's statement he added, "The government has already offered assistance to all victims, the damaged places of worship as well as the hotels affected by Sunday's attacks." He said Sri Lanka's tourism industry and the government was doing everything possible to ensure the safety of those in the country.
16:47 (IST)
Bomb found inside van parked near St Anthony's Shrine neutralised
A bomb was discovered inside a van in Kotahena, near the St Anthony's Shrine, and was neutralised through a controlled detonation by a bomb squad clad in protective gear. No casualties were reported.
Input by Skandha Gunasekhra
16:33 (IST)
Eight British nationals killed in attacks, says top diplomat
Sri Lanka's top diplomat in Britain says authorities know of eight British nationals killed in the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on churches and hotels in and around Colombo. High Commissioner to the UK Manisha Gunasekera told BBC on Monday that "as of now" it is believed eight British nationals died. She said the investigation is moving "very swiftly".
British officials have said only that some Britons died. They have not provided information on the number of British casualties. More details are expected to emerge later Monday.
Sri Lanka is a popular holiday destination for Britons.
16:24 (IST)
Terrorist groups continuing to plot possible attacks, says US's revised travel advisory
The US State Department said in a revised travel advisory that ‘terrorist groups’ were continuing to plot possible attacks in Sri Lanka after the blasts on Sunday. “Terrorists may attack with little or no warning,” it said in the revised warning.
The advisory said possible targets included tourist locations, transportation hubs, shopping malls, hotels, places of worship, airports and other public areas.
16:20 (IST)
Sri Lankan Special Task Force and Sri Lanka Air Force bomb disposal unit defused a suspected parcel inside a van near the St Anthony's Church, Kochchikade.
Input by Madhuksha Balasuriya
16:13 (IST)
Pope condemns Sri Lanka attacks as unjustifiable "terrorist acts"
Pope Francis on Monday deplored the attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed nearly 300 people and called for universal condemnation of what he said were “terrorist acts, inhuman acts” that could never be justified.
It was the second straight day that the pope condemned the attacks, which hit many Christians on Easter Sunday, the most important Christian feast day.
15:48 (IST)
Indian Coast Guard on high alert to prevent escape of perpetrators
The Indian Coast Guard is on high alert along the maritime boundary with Sri Lanka to prevent the escape of perpetrators behind the series of explosions that occurred on Easter Sunday, ANI reported. Ships and maritime surveillance aircraft Dornier have been deployed on the maritime border.
15:38 (IST)
National Security Council orders 'Conditional state of emergency' to be effective tonight
The National Security Council has ordered a conditional state of emergency, including Gazette clauses under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. The order will be imposed starting midnight on Monday.
Input by Skandha Gunasekhra
15:34 (IST)
US, Canada issue travel advisory
The US and Canada have issued travel advisories to their citizens seeking to visit Sri Lanka, citing threats of terrorism, a day after the calm of Easter Sunday was shattered by gruesome bombings targeting the country's churches and hotels that killed at least 290 people.
According to advisories, travellers should exercise a high degree of caution in Sri Lanka due the current security situation. The US Embassy said terrorists may attack with little or no warning targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports and other public areas.
15:22 (IST)
Rajitha Senaratne says international links will be probed
Government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said that the Sri Lanka government will investigate links between the local outfit suspected to be responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks and international elements. "We don't see that only a small organisation in this country can do all that," he said.
"We are now investigating the international support for them, and their other links, how they produced the suicide bombers here, and how they produced bombs like this," he added, at a press conference.
15:16 (IST)
Sri Lanka police recover 87 low explosive detonators in Pettah
Sri Lanka Police recovered 87 low explosive detonators abandoned at the Bastian Mawatha private bus stand in Pettah, the police spokesperson said on Monday.
Input by Skandha Gunashekhra
15:01 (IST)
Sri Lanka govt seeks international assistance in probe into international links
The Sri Lankan government is seeking global assistance to investigate the possibility of the perpetrators of the crime having international links, reports said.
Documents seen by AFP show Sri Lanka's police chief issued a warning on 11 April, saying that a "foreign intelligence agency" had reported NTJ was planning attacks on churches and the Indian high commission.
Reports also said that Sirisena was likely to declare 23 April as the national day of mourning in tribute to the victims of the explosions on Sunday.
14:54 (IST)
Nationwide emergency to be declared by Maithripala Sirisena from midnight today
Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena is likely to delcare a nation-wide national emergency from midnight on Sunday, CNN-News18 reported.
14:47 (IST)
All bombers were Sri Lankan nationals, says minister
Health Minister and the government spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne, also said that all suicide bombers involved in the blasts are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals.
Seven suicide bombers were involved in eight blasts that targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in Negombo and Zeon Church in Batticaloa when the Easter Sunday mass were in progress. The explosions also struck three five-star hotels in Colombo — the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.
14:39 (IST)
National Tawheed Jamath behind Sri Lanka attacks says minister Rajitha Senaratne
14:28 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy names missing JD(S) workers
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, confirming the deaths of four JD(S) workers named the party workers who are still reported missing. "The three others who are missing are H ShivuKumar,A Maregowda and H Puttaraju. The Chief Secretary’s office is in constant touch with the Resident Commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, and the families of the victims and the missing persons for further information on the," he tweeted.
14:14 (IST)
Update: HD Kumaraswamy says four JD(S) workers confirmed dead in Sri Lanka attacks
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy confirmed the deaths of four JD(S) workers from a seven-member team that was on a tour in Sri Lanka's Colombo.
He said, "I am deeply pained at the loss of our people in the #colombo attacks. Out of the seven missing after the #TerrorAttack, four have been declared dead. Their names are Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh, KM Lakshminarayan, M Rangappa, and KG Hanumantharayappa."
14:01 (IST)
'Torn Bibles strewn on the floor': Sunday's attacks bring Christians to front-line in communally sensitive nation
The Easter Sunday attacks on three churches in Sri Lanka mark a devastating escalation of violence against a Christian minority that has been targeted in the past, but never to such brutal and deadly effect.
Ethnic and religious violence has plagued Sri Lanka for decades, with a 37-year conflict with Tamil rebels that claimed 100,000 lives and an upswing in recent years in clashes between the Buddhist majority and Muslims.
While there have been attacks on Christians, their community had been left relatively unscathed, with anti-Muslim riots — whipped up in part by hardline, right-wing Buddhists grabbing the headlines.
But that changed with Sunday's bombings on St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo, St Sebastian's in Negombo to the north of the capital and the church in the eastern city of Batticaloa.
All three were left in ruins, bodies slumped over pews or lined up in aisles, torn bibles strewn over the floor. Along with attacks on four hotels, more than 200 people were killed.
13:57 (IST)
Sri Lankan Muslim leaders call for 'maximum punishment' against perpetrators
Top Muslim leaders in Sri Lanka on Monday demanded "maximum punishment" for the perpetrators of suicide bomb attacks on Christian churches and luxury hotels in the country that left at least 290 dead.
The comments came as the government refused to give details of at least 24 people arrested over the Easter Sunday attacks for fear of fanning ethnic tensions. Scores of Christians were among the dead.
"We urge the government to provide security to all religious sites and to give maximum punishment to everyone involved in these dastardly acts," said the All Ceylon Jamiyyathuul Ulama, or council of Muslim theologians.
"On behalf of the Sri Lankan Muslim community we offer our condolences to the people of Christian faith and extend our hands of friendship in solidarity."
13:43 (IST)
Sri Lanka govt orders night-time curfew after tensions remain high
The Sri Lankan government on Monday ordered a new night-time curfew as tensions remained high after a series of suicide bomb attacks that left at least 290 dead.
The government information department said the curfew would run from 8.00 pm on Monday until 4.00 am on Tuesday. An indefinite curfew ordered Sunday after the attacks was lifted early Monday but a two-day holiday was decreed in a bid to reduce public traffic.
13:37 (IST)
24 arrested suspects transferred to CID custody
The number of arrests in connection with the series of explosions in Sri Lanka are currently at 24 and they have been transferred into the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for further investigations, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera was quoted as saying by the local TV.
13:30 (IST)
Indians looking for missing kin in Sri Lanka tweet to Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who gained the reputation of being accessible for Indians at home and abroad via her Twitter account, has been responding to queries about missing family members after a series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
13:19 (IST)
Indian families reach out to Sushma Swaraj for news on missing kin
India on Sunday strongly condemned the serial blasts in Sri Lanka and called for concerted global action to deal with terrorism. The Ministry of External Affairs, through India in Sri Lanka, also released helpline numbers for Indians looking for assistance.
13:17 (IST)
Interpol offers 'full support'
The Interpol on Monday said it is ready to offer full support to the Sri Lankan authorities in investigating the country's deadliest terror attack that killed 290 people in a series of eight blasts that tore through churches and luxury hotels in the country.
Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock in a Twitter message said, "Interpol strongly condemns the horrific attacks and has offered its full support to the investigation being carried out by national authorities."
12:59 (IST)
Three Sri Lankan policemen also lost their lives in suicide bombs in Colombo
Hours after the initial series of explosions in churches and hotels, police raided two addresses. There were explosions at both of these addresses, with three police officers killed at one location in a suicide blast. A home-made bomb was defused at the Colombo airport late on Sunday.
12:53 (IST)
What we know so far:
The Sunday attacks were the worst ever against Sri Lanka's small Christian minority. The blasts hit the three churches when they were full of worshippers gathered for Easter services. More than five hundred people were injured in the bombings on churches and hotels.
At least 37 foreigners died, according to the government, including three Britons, two Turkish nationals, a Portuguese citizen, and two people holding both British and American passports.
Three Danes, a Japanese citizen, two Chinese nationals, and at least five Indians also died in the attacks, their respective governments confirmed. Stef Blok, the Netherlands' foreign minister, said on Twitter that one Dutch national was among the victims — a 54-year-old woman, according to Dutch newspaper AD.
The Sri Lankan foreign ministry said nine foreign nationals have been reported missing, and there are 25 unidentified bodies believed to be of foreigners.
12:51 (IST)
12:47 (IST)
RECAP: Kerala govt sends medical team to assist Sri Lankan authorities
The Kerala government has formed a medical team of 15 experts to assist Sri Lanka blasts victims. Discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs is underway to make necessary arrangements to send the team to Sri Lanka to assist the blast victims.
12:44 (IST)
'We are resilient people': Sri Lankans say life must go on
In Colombo, some residents were making their way into work, determined to maintain a semblance of normality despite the tragedy. "We are resilient people," said Nuwan Samarweera, a 50-year-old office worker.
12:29 (IST)
12:11 (IST)
Two suicide bombers attacked Shangri La, one each targeted Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury hotels
A Sri Lankan government forensic crime analyst tells The Associated Press that the six near-simultaneous attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels in and around Colombo on Easter Sunday were carried out by seven suicide bombers.
The government analyst Ariyananda Welianga says an analysis of the attackers’ body parts collected from the scenes shows that the attacks were suicide bombings.
Welianga says two people were involved in the attack at the Shangri-La hotel. One bomber each attacked the Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels and St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo, St. Sebastian’s church in the city of Negombo and Zion Church in the city of Batticaloa.
12:05 (IST)
RECAP: Narendra Modi held telephonic conversation with Maithripala Sirisena and Ranil Wickremesinghe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after serial blasts hit island nation.
11:55 (IST)
RECAP: Narendra Modi condemned Sri Lanka blasts, reiterated 'national security' as poll plank in rally on Sunday
After condemning the series of deadly bomb attacks on Sri Lankan churches and luxury hotels on Sunday that killed more than 200 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told voters that they needed to elect him to a second term as only he can beat the “terrorists” threatening India.
11:53 (IST)
US state department issues travel advisory, says 'terrorist groups' may continue to plot attacks
The US state department said in a revised travel advisory ‘terrorist groups’ were continuing to plot possible attacks in Sri Lanka, Reuters reported, after 290 people were killed and about 500 wounded in blasts in churches and luxury hotels on Sunday.
“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning,” it said in the revised warning, which was dated Sunday US time. It said possible targets included tourist locations, transportation hubs, shopping malls, hotels, places of worship, airports and other public areas.
11:44 (IST)
Update: Govt officials say six blasts were carried out by 7 suicide bombers
The Associated Press quoted a Sri Lankan government forensic analyst as saying that six of the explosions that occurred in three churches, and three hotels on Easter Sunday were carried out by seven suicide bombers.
11:34 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy mourns deaths of two JD(S) workers whom he 'knew personally'
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy condoled the death of the two JD(S) workers in the series of explosions that rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday. He was quoted by ANI as saying, "EAM Sushma Swaraj has confirmed death of 2 Kannadigas, KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, in the bomb blasts in Colombo. I'm deeply shocked at the loss of our JD(S) party workers, whom I know personally. We stand with their families in this hour of grief."
11:19 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh tourists narrowly escape explosion at Shangri La hotel
Five people from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district had a narrow escape in the serial bomb blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing over 200 people.
Amilineni Surendra Babu, who is the head of a construction firm, sustained minor injuries while his friends escaped unhurt when a bomb went off at Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, where they were staying. The group, which was on a tour to Sri Lanka, was having breakfast at the hotel when a bomb ripped through the premises.
In the stampede that followed, Surendra Babu sustained minor injuries.