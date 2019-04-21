Sponsored by

Sri Lanka blasts LIVE updates: 40 dead, 260 injured in six explosions in Colombo on Easter; leaves of all Sri Lankan police personnel cancelled

World FP Staff Apr 21, 2019 11:14:35 IST
  • 11:14 (IST)

    Visuals from outside the St. Anthony's church in Colombo's Kotchikade 

    Photo by Selva Logeswaran

  • 11:11 (IST)

    40 dead, 260 injured in series of six explosions

    At least 40 people are dead and over 260 have been injured in the series of six explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning, sources in the Colombo National Hospital said. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

    Input by Skandha Gunasekhra

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Visuals of series of explosions in Colombo
     
     

    Photo by Selva Logeswara

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Visuals of series of explosions in Colombo
     
     

    Photo by Selva Logeswaran

     
     

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Visuals of series of explosions in Colombo
     
     

    Photo by Selva Logeswaran

     
     

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Visuals of series of explosions in Colombo
     
     

    Photo by Selva Logeswaran

     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:03 (IST)

    Leave of all police personnel cancelled with immediate effect

    The holiday leave which was granted to the police personnel on the occasion of Easter has been cancelled with immediate effect due to the series of blast that occurred in Colombo on Sunday morning. The police spokesperson said that the IGP ordered all police personnel to be on duty following the explosions

    Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Locations of the six explosions:

    1: St. Anthony's Church, Kochchikade

    2: St.Sebastian's Church, Katuwapitiya

    3: Church in Batticaloa  

    4: Kingsbury hotel

    5: Shangri La hotel

    6:Cinnamon Grand Hotel

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:55 (IST)

    25 dead in six explosions on churches and five-star hotels

    25 people have been killed in the explosions, according to hospital sources. More than 250 people are injured and have been admitted to the Colombo national hospital. However, police said that the actual number of people who died in the explosions could not be ascertained yet.

    Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj says India 'keeping a close watch' on situation
     
     
    External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted regarding the series of blast that have occurred in Sri Lanka's Colombo.
     

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:41 (IST)

    Police confirm sixth explosion at Batticaloa
     
     
    The police confirmed the sixth explosion at Batticaloa in Colombo. More than 300 people have been admitted to the Baticaloa hospital following the explosion at a church there.
     
     
    Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake
     

  • 10:38 (IST)

    St Anthony Church in Colombo's Kochchikade hit
     
     
    One of the blasts hit St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade of the capital, Colombo. The Colombo National Hospital said at least 80 people have been admitted with injuries, PTI reported.

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Blasts occurred at 8.45 am while Easter mass was in progress
     
     
    The blasts occurred at around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said, according to a PTI report.

  • 10:34 (IST)

    80 injured, several feared dead after multiple explosions Colombo

    At least 80 people were injured when multiple explosions hit churches in Sri Lanka on Sunday as worshippers attended Easter services, PTI reported.

Sri Lanka blasts LATEST updates: At least 40 people are dead and over 260 have been injured in the series of six explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning, sources in the Colombo National Hospital said. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

Sri Lanka was rocked by multiple explosions on Sunday morning targeting three churches, two in Kochchikade and Katana in Colombo and the third in Batticaloa, in the Eastern Province of the country during Easter mass. Meanwhile, explosions were also reported at two five-star hotels in Colombo.

The churches hit were in the north of the capital, and the town of Negombo, just outside Colombo, News18 reported.

One of the explosions was a St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade of the capital, Colombo. Another church in Katuwapitiya, Katana was also hit. According to local reports, another explosion was reported at a church in Batticaloa.

Explosions were reported at the luxury Shangri-La Hotel and Cinnamon Grand in Colombo today, according to local reports.

It was not immediately clear if the blasts had caused casualties. At least 80 people have been injured in two blasts at churches in Sri Lanka as worshippers attended Easter Sunday services, AFP reported.

"Eighty people have already been admitted, and more are still coming in," an official at the Colombo National Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 11:14:35 IST

