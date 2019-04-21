Sri Lanka blasts LIVE updates: 40 dead, 260 injured in six explosions in Colombo on Easter; leaves of all Sri Lankan police personnel cancelled

Sri Lanka blasts LATEST updates: At least 40 people are dead and over 260 have been injured in the series of six explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning, sources in the Colombo National Hospital said. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital.
Sri Lanka was rocked by multiple explosions on Sunday morning targeting three churches, two in Kochchikade and Katana in Colombo and the third in Batticaloa, in the Eastern Province of the country during Easter mass. Meanwhile, explosions were also reported at two five-star hotels in Colombo.
The churches hit were in the north of the capital, and the town of Negombo, just outside Colombo, News18 reported.
One of the explosions was a St Anthony's Church in Kochchikade of the capital, Colombo. Another church in Katuwapitiya, Katana was also hit. According to local reports, another explosion was reported at a church in Batticaloa.
Explosions were reported at the luxury Shangri-La Hotel and Cinnamon Grand in Colombo today, according to local reports.
It was not immediately clear if the blasts had caused casualties. At least 80 people have been injured in two blasts at churches in Sri Lanka as worshippers attended Easter Sunday services, AFP reported.
"Eighty people have already been admitted, and more are still coming in," an official at the Colombo National Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.
With inputs from AFP
At least 40 people are dead and over 260 have been injured in the series of six explosions in Colombo on Sunday morning, sources in the Colombo National Hospital said. Several injured people have been admitted to the hospital.
Input by Skandha Gunasekhra
The holiday leave which was granted to the police personnel on the occasion of Easter has been cancelled with immediate effect due to the series of blast that occurred in Colombo on Sunday morning. The police spokesperson said that the IGP ordered all police personnel to be on duty following the explosions
Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake
1: St. Anthony's Church, Kochchikade
2: St.Sebastian's Church, Katuwapitiya
3: Church in Batticaloa
4: Kingsbury hotel
5: Shangri La hotel
6:Cinnamon Grand Hotel
25 people have been killed in the explosions, according to hospital sources. More than 250 people are injured and have been admitted to the Colombo national hospital. However, police said that the actual number of people who died in the explosions could not be ascertained yet.
Input by Chhaturi Dissanayake
