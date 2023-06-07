Spring Cleaning: After illegal Chinese police stations, UK to remove all Chinese surveillance equipment

After having removed all illegal Chinese police stations across the country, the UK is now launched a drive to get rid of all Chinese surveillance equipment especially those installed at sensitive government locations.

As per reports, the UK government instructed its departments last year to halt the installation of surveillance cameras from Chinese-linked companies at sensitive facilities, viewing China as the greatest global challenge to security and prosperity,

In a statement outlining proposed measures to strengthen procurement rules, the government stated:

“We will also commit to publishing a timeline for the removal of surveillance equipment produced by companies subject to China’s National Intelligence Law from sensitive central government sites.

“By establishing this timeline, we aim to provide reassurance and emphasize the urgency of the removal plans.”

The statement did not mention any specific companies by name.

Previously, British lawmakers have called for a ban on the sale and use of security cameras manufactured by Hikvision and Dahua, two partially state-owned Chinese firms, citing concerns about privacy and the potential association of these companies’ products with human rights abuses in China.

In response to the UK government’s potential actions, Hikvision issued a statement via email, stating, “We believe that the UK government’s possible action represents a further escalation of the growing geopolitical tensions expressed through technology bans, which do not relate to the security of Hikvision’s products.”

Beijing has firmly expressed its opposition to extending the concept of national security to suppress Chinese enterprises.

Earlier this year, Britain prohibited TikTok from government-issued phones, and in 2020, it announced a ban on Huawei’s participation in its 5G network. Some US states have also implemented bans on vendors and products from various Chinese technology companies.

