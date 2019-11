MADRID (Reuters) - Turnout in Spain's repeat parliamentary election stood at 56.8% at 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Sunday, according to the Interior Ministry, a drop from the 60.7% recorded at the same time during the previous election in April.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, Editing by Andrei Khalip)

