Spanish rescuers find body of toddler trapped in well

TOTALAN, Spain (Reuters) - Spanish rescuers on Saturday found the dead body of a two-year-old boy who had fallen into a deep narrow well in southern Spain on Jan. 13, a Spanish official said.

Miners had been drilling day and night to reach the boy, Julen, into the borehole - 100 metres (300 feet) deep and just 25 cm (10 inches) wide - which was blocked with soil.

"At 1:25 a.m. (0025 GMT), the rescue teams reached the area of the well where they were looking for Julen and they found the lifeless body of the little one," said a government spokesperson in Malaga.

There had been no signs of life since the boy had fallen into the borehole as his family was walking through a private estate in Totalan in southern Spain. Rescuers found the well was blocked with soil, raising fears the well had collapsed on top the child.

(Reporting by Miguel Pereira; Writing by Ingrid Melander and Joan Faus; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

