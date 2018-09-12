You are here:
Spanish minister resigns over academic degree

World Reuters Sep 12, 2018 02:05:51 IST

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Health Minister Carmen Monton resigned from her position on Tuesday after reports of irregularities in how she obtained an academic degree, becoming the second minister to quit since Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took office in June.

Monton denied reports that there were irregularities in a master's degree she received from a university in Madrid.

