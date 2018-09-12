Spanish minister resigns over academic degree

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Health Minister Carmen Monton resigned from her position on Tuesday after reports of irregularities in how she obtained an academic degree, becoming the second minister to quit since Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took office in June.

Monton denied reports that there were irregularities in a master's degree she received from a university in Madrid.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Peter Graff)

