Spain's new prime minister appoints cabinet with majority of women

World Reuters Jun 07, 2018 00:07:50 IST

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appointed his cabinet on Wednesday, with a majority of women taking up posts at the top of the government for the first time in the country's democracy.

Key posts assigned to women included deputy prime minister - taken by Socialist party stalwart Carmen Calvo; economy minister - taken by Director-General for the EU Budget at the European Commission Nadia Calvino; and justice minister - taken by state prosecutor Dolores Delgado.

"All are highly qualified and bring a vocation for public service and reflect the best of Spain," Sanchez said in a press conference at the prime minister's residence.

"It is pro-gender equality, cross-generational, open to the world but anchored in the European Union," he added.

(Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 00:07 AM

