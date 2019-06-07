Spain's king invites Sanchez to seek parliamentary vote as PM

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's King Felipe VI invited acting head of government Pedro Sanchez on Thursday to seek parliament's approval to be sworn in as prime minister, parliament's speaker said.

Sanchez's Socialist party won a national election in April without securing a majority.

The King has held meetings this week with representatives of the main political parties and subsequently met speaker Meritxell Batet to communicate his decision to her.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; editing by John Stonestreet)

