You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Spain's king invites Sanchez to seek parliamentary vote as PM

World Reuters Jun 07, 2019 03:11:43 IST

Spains king invites Sanchez to seek parliamentary vote as PM

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's King Felipe VI invited acting head of government Pedro Sanchez on Thursday to seek parliament's approval to be sworn in as prime minister, parliament's speaker said.

Sanchez's Socialist party won a national election in April without securing a majority.

The King has held meetings this week with representatives of the main political parties and subsequently met speaker Meritxell Batet to communicate his decision to her.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; editing by John Stonestreet)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 03:11:43 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores