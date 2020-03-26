Spain's Deputy PM Carmen Calvo tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish government said on Wednesday.

Calvo tested positive for the virus in a test performed on Tuesday after previously testing negative, but one more test was performed because the last one proved inconclusive, the government said in a statement.

It added that Calvo, who was born in 1957, was doing well and receiving medical treatment.

(Reporting by Jessica Jones, editing by Isla Binnie)

