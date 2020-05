MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's overnight death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 48 on Saturday to a total of 28,678, the health ministry said.

The number of diagnosed cases rose to 235,290 from 234,824 cases the previous day, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Peter Graff)

