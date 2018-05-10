Spain's constitutional court suspends Catalan law to elect Puigdemont

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish Constitutional Court has suspended a law that would have allowed the Catalan parliament to vote in former leader Carles Puigdemont as their regional head in absentia, a court spokesman said on Wednesday.

The law, passed last week in the Catalan parliament, will be suspended while judges consider whether the law breaches the country's constitution.

The Spanish government earlier appealed the law, which would have allowed the former leader to be elected at a distance while he waits in Berlin for German courts to rule on a Spanish request to extradite him.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Isla Binnie)

