Spain offered 'observer status' on new European fighter jet - sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and France have offered Spain "observer status" on a programme to develop a new European fighter jet, but want to keep the project as a binational endeavour for now to ensure it moves ahead quickly, according to a German government source.

Spain had sent a letter to its NATO allies asking to participate in the critical industrial undertaking in December, according to the government source and several industry sources.

The German and French defence ministries then responded in April, offering Madrid the opportunity to observe the fledgling programme as it took shape, but without the ability to shape its initial parameters. No reply had yet been received from Spain, the government source said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.