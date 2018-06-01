You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Spain gives its green light to a new Catalan separatist government without jailed or exiled ministers

World AFP Jun 01, 2018 15:06:39 IST

Madrid: Spain gave its green light on Friday to a new separatist executive in Catalonia that does not include jailed or exiled former ministers, paving the way for Madrid to end direct rule over the region.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

The central government in May this year recognised the powers of newly-elected Catalan president Quim Torra, but refused to ratify his choice of councillors because four of them face charges linked to a failed independence drive, calling their nomination "a new provocation".

But earlier this week, Torra nominated a new administration which did not include them. The names were subsequently published in Friday's edition of the official journal of the Catalan government.

With Catalonia currently under direct rule by Madrid after its now-deposed leaders tried to break from Spain in October, publishing an item in the official journal can only be done with the green light of the central government.

Madrid had refused to officially publish the composition of the first executive announced on 19 May by Torra.

Now, the new Catalan government will be allowed to assume its duties, and when it does, Madrid's direct rule over the wealthy, northeastern region will automatically be lifted.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 15:06 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores