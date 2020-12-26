Spain confirms four cases of UK COVID-19 strain in Madrid; 'no need for alarm', say authorities
Madrid regional govt's deputy health chief Antonio Zapatero said the 'patients are not seriously ill, we know that this strain is more transmissible, but it does not cause more serious illness'
Madrid: Four cases of a coronavirus variant believed to be particularly infectious that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in Madrid, the regional government said Saturday, the first cases detected in Spain.
All four cases involved people who recently arrived from the UK, the Madrid regional government’s deputy health chief Antonio Zapatero told a news conference.
"The patients are not seriously ill, we know that this strain is more transmissible, but it does not cause more serious illness," he said.
"There is no need for alarm," Zapatero added.
There are another three suspected cases of the coronavirus variant but the results of tests will only be available on Tuesday or Wednesday, Zapatero said.
The new strain of the virus, which experts fear is more contagious, has prompted more than 50 countries including Spain to impose travel restrictions on the UK.
Madrid has since Tuesday banned all entries from the United Kingdom except for Spanish nationals and residents.
India suspends all flights from UK from 23-31 Dec amid fears of more infectious coronavirus variant found in Britain
Earlier, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said the government is fully alert and there is no need to panic. The Union health ministry has called an urgent meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the new strain, which has led to a surge in the infection rate in the UK.
Karnataka govt imposes night curfew from 23 Dec to 2 Jan to contain new COVID-19 strain
CM BS Yediyurappa said that no one should be out after 10 pm and that a guideline regarding this will be issued soon. He also reiterated that schools and colleges will open from 1 Jan for Class 10 and second year PUC (Class 12) students
COVID-19 Outbreak: Six flyers from UK test positive in Delhi, Chennai; samples will be checked for new virus strain
It is not presently clear if the passengers have a highly infectious strain of the virus that has been widely reported in Britain