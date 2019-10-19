Spain calls in civil guard to outskirts of Barcelona

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish Interior Ministry said on Friday it had given the go ahead for civil guard police reinforcements to be sent to the outskirts of Barcelona following five days of sometimes violent protests over the jailing of pro-separatist leaders.

No further details were immediately available.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters on Thursday he planned to send security reinforcements to Barcelona to help maintain order in the city and also to let police already there get some rest.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)

