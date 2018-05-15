You are here:
Spain and Catalonia could learn from Scotland, Sturgeon says

World Reuters May 15, 2018 01:05:43 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain and Catalonia could learn lessons about how to handle independence movements from Scotland, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday, adding that she was concerned by the Spanish authorities' treatment of some politicians.

"One of the things that should cause discomfort to democrats everywhere is the sight of democratically elected politicians... ending up facing prosecution and lengthy jail sentences," Sturgeon told a Thomson Reuters discussion in London.

"I do have a lot of concern at the decision of the Spanish authorities to go down that route, rather than try to find a consensual, dialogue-based way forward."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

