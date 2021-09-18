SpaceX tourists interact with actor Tom Cruise while orbiting the Earth, give update on space flight

The craft, which blasted off from Florida on 15 September is scheduled to end its three-day voyage with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 4.06 pm Pacific time (2306 GMT) on Saturday, 18 September

Four space tourists who were orbiting the Earth in a SpaceX capsule spoke to Hollywood star Tom Cruise on Friday, 17 September. The group provided a live update about life aboard the spacecraft to the Mission: Impossible actor, while the capsule was orbiting the 17,500 miles per hour or 28,162 kilometres per hour.

The capsule is the first space tourism mission by Elon Musk's SpaceX. The craft, which blasted off from Florida on 15 September is scheduled to end its three-day voyage with a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean at 4.06 pm Pacific time (2306 GMT) on Saturday, 18 September.

The four space tourists have been identified as Chris Sembroski, Sian Proctor, Jared Isaacman and Hayley Arceneaux. Meanwhile, the Mission control confirmed that the crew members spoke with Cruise, who is planning to direct a film in space.

“Rook, Nova, Hanks, and Leo spoke to @TomCruise sharing their experience from space," said the Twitter account of Inspiration4. The name Inspiration4 is an official moniker given to the first ever space mission that will take place without an actual astronaut. Furthermore, the tweet was attached with a GIF of Cruise from his hit film Top Gun, where he essayed the role of an elite fighter pilot whose call sign was Maverick.

The names Rook, Nova and Hanks are the callsigns of all the four tourists aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule. During a 10-minute live webcast with The Last Samurai star the four crew members shared their experiences in space with mission control.

Then came Sembroski, a 42-year-old US Air Force veteran. He showcased his talent by pulling out his ukelele and played a few chords while talking to the actor.

Last year, former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine had announced that Cruise would feature in a film that was to be shot in zero gravity on board the International Space Station (ISS). So far, no details on it have been delivered yet.

