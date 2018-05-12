You are here:
SpaceX launches new rocket primed for future crewed missions

World Reuters May 12, 2018 03:06:37 IST

By Joey Roulette

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - An updated version of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, tailored for eventual crewed missions into orbit, made its debut launch on Friday from Florida's Cape Canaveral carrying a communications satellite for Bangladesh.

The newly minted Block-5 edition of the Falcon 9, equipped with about 100 upgrades for greater power, safety and reusability than its Block-4 predecessor, successfully lifted off at 4:14 p.m. EDT from the Kennedy Space Center.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette in Cape Canaveral; Writing by Steve Gorman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 03:06 AM

